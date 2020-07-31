Small, but Roomy: 2021 Hyundai i20 Packs 8 Bose Speakers and a Subwoofer

ONE100, the Dubai Mansion With Custom Harley You Can’t Ride, Rolls and 599 GTO

The new Hyundai i20 promises to be the star of the European B-segment in the coming year. Small enough to be considered a solid choice for the continent’s crowded cities, yet large enough to seat five medium-sized people, the hatch comes to the world with a series of firsts. 17 photos



Despite all this, it remains a small car. So small, in fact, it kind of makes you wonder how did Hyundai manage to squeeze eight speakers and a subwoofer in there without affecting the passenger space and the 351 liters of room in the trunk. The sound system used on the i20 is of Bose make, the first time the South Korean brand offers such a solution on the European continent.



The solution chosen for the system is simple, and it works. The bulk of the speakers were hidden, naturally, inside the doors. There are two Super65 speakers in the front doors, and two 5.25-inch (130 mm) wide-range speakers in the rear ones. Smaller, Twiddler speakers are hidden in the center of the instrument panel.



The hardware that would have caused the most headaches in a car this size is the subwoofer. To solve the problem, Hyundai went for 5.25-inch (130 mm) neodymium woofer and hid it inside a custom-engineered enclosure located in the rear-left quarter panel.



Simple, elegant and out of sight, while keeping every inch of precious space available for whatever those riding inside have in mind for the car.



Editor's note: The carmaker does not say if the Bose system is standard.

