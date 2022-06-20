SLS Rocket Spotted in Living Rooms, on Desks, in Parks and Everywhere

Like any entity out there with the tiniest bits of self-respect, NASA has its own dedicated app. You can find it on the App Store, on Google Play, and on Amazon, and it offers a wealth of NASA-related goodies, from photos of the day to interactive maps of the solar system, visualizations, and pretty much everything you can think of.
The app also has a nifty little feature for augmented reality models. It includes pretty much all the pieces of hardware the space agency ever created, from the Voyager spaceship to rovers, airplanes, and rockets.
As of last week, the mighty Space Launch System rocket and its accompanying Orion spaceship have joined the offering, opening the doors to a wealth of self-made images that’ll show the SLS in the strangest of environments, from desks to parks and whatever other locations one could think of (check the gallery to see what I mean).
In the real world, there is only one place where you can presently find the SLS, and that’s on the launch pad, waiting for engineers and rockets scientists to kick off the second wet dress rehearsal test, the one everyone hopes will clear the assembly for flight to the Moon, and kicking into motion the Artemis Moon exploration program.
As per the details provided last week, later today NASA will decide whether the tanking procedure is a go. The two-hour test window opens at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The entire test will be streamed live by the space agency on the usual platforms.
If the test is successful, the SLS will then head back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where it will spend some time getting ready for the actual launch of the uncrewed Artemis I mission. Hopefully, this will all take place by the end of the year.
As of last week, the mighty Space Launch System rocket and its accompanying Orion spaceship have joined the offering, opening the doors to a wealth of self-made images that’ll show the SLS in the strangest of environments, from desks to parks and whatever other locations one could think of (check the gallery to see what I mean).
In the real world, there is only one place where you can presently find the SLS, and that’s on the launch pad, waiting for engineers and rockets scientists to kick off the second wet dress rehearsal test, the one everyone hopes will clear the assembly for flight to the Moon, and kicking into motion the Artemis Moon exploration program.
As per the details provided last week, later today NASA will decide whether the tanking procedure is a go. The two-hour test window opens at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The entire test will be streamed live by the space agency on the usual platforms.
If the test is successful, the SLS will then head back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where it will spend some time getting ready for the actual launch of the uncrewed Artemis I mission. Hopefully, this will all take place by the end of the year.