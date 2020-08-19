Airstream’s 2020 Globetrotter 30-Foot Floorplans Will Remind You of Luxury Jets

4 SLRV Commander 8x8 Is the King of Luxury Campers – And It’s a Duplex

3 Off-Road Modded '75 Winnebago Gets LS7 Transplant, Does Burnouts Now

1 Airstream’s 2020 Globetrotter 30-Foot Floorplans Will Remind You of Luxury Jets

More on this:

The level of luxury inside this thing will have you drooling!

SLRV Commander 4x4 Is Prepared to Take You to the End of the World





Many adventurers find themselves somewhere in between these two categories. They opt for a competent expedition vehicle that will roam over the toughest obstacles without breaking a sweat, while simultaneously bringing along some of the luxurious elements of a top-grade RV. For this ambitious bunch, SLRV’s Commander 4x4 might be the ideal trustworthy companion.



As







This gearbox allows manual override and Commander’s wheels are tightly hugged by military-grade Michelin XZL rubber. A three-point torsion-free mounting system is used to attach the front chassis to the rear portion that supports the living space itself. As a result, this bad boy is fully prepared to tackle the most challenging terrain, with its outstanding suspension and superior handling.



Its electrics are brought to life by a Mastervolt MLI Ultra lithium ion battery package. This power source can be charged by the alternator when you are on the move, while solar panels and a generator will take care of the rest.







As to the living space, you can choose from a plethora of floorplans to suit your needs and may even customize the layouts to your preference for a more personalized final product. Some of the appliances you may opt for include diesel or gas cooktops, a washing machine and top-class entertainment systems, as well as a spacious refrigerator and heaters.



You will also find a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with a fairly sized sink, toilet and separate shower, while the dining area differs depending on the floorplan. For example, you will be given the option of going for a large club-style lounging area or a smaller dinette. The latter offers a splendid view of your surroundings through an enormous window fitted by its side.







Just in case you haven’t already guessed, all this delicious goodness doesn’t come cheap. SLRV’s marvel has an eye-watering starting price of $435,000. If this happens to fit your budget, keep in mind that the Commander 4x4 is eligible for worldwide delivery! Some travelers will happily settle for an affordable camping trailer that provides a cozy place to rest and a few cooking facilities, while others would rather spend their time on the road inside opulent motorhomes with incredible furnishings and the ultimate high-tech gadgets at their disposal.Many adventurers find themselves somewhere in between these two categories. They opt for a competent expedition vehicle that will roam over the toughest obstacles without breaking a sweat, while simultaneously bringing along some of the luxurious elements of a top-grade RV. For this ambitious bunch, SLRV’s Commander 4x4 might be the ideal trustworthy companion.As SLRV is an Australian manufacturer, it’s quite safe to assume that they have a pretty good idea about remote wilderness, extreme weather conditions and harsh environments. Therefore, the fact that the Commander 4x4 is one potent animal doesn’t really come as a surprise.It is based on the MAN TGM 13.290, which is described by SLRV as being “one of the world's most capable 4x4 trucks.” This beast is powered by a 6.8-liter twin-turbo engine with no less than six cylinders and four valves per cylinder head. The mill produces up to 290 hp at 2,300 rpm and a humungous torque output of 848 pound-feet (1,150 Nm), which is distributed to the 20” (50.8 cm) wheels through a twelve-speed automatic transmission.This gearbox allows manual override and Commander’s wheels are tightly hugged by military-grade Michelin XZL rubber. A three-point torsion-free mounting system is used to attach the front chassis to the rear portion that supports the living space itself. As a result, this bad boy is fully prepared to tackle the most challenging terrain, with its outstanding suspension and superior handling.Its electrics are brought to life by a Mastervolt MLI Ultra lithium ion battery package. This power source can be charged by the alternator when you are on the move, while solar panels and a generator will take care of the rest.When setting out to conquer the wild, water is your most precious resource. SLRV knows it just as well and provided the Commander 4x4 with multiple water storage tanks. Depending on how it is configured, their total capacity could hold up to an astonishing 264 gallons (1,000 liters) of fresh water.As to the living space, you can choose from a plethora of floorplans to suit your needs and may even customize the layouts to your preference for a more personalized final product. Some of the appliances you may opt for include diesel or gas cooktops, a washing machine and top-class entertainment systems, as well as a spacious refrigerator and heaters.You will also find a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with a fairly sized sink, toilet and separate shower, while the dining area differs depending on the floorplan. For example, you will be given the option of going for a large club-style lounging area or a smaller dinette. The latter offers a splendid view of your surroundings through an enormous window fitted by its side.In terms of bedding, SLRV’s Commander 4x4 has a sleeping capacity of anywhere between two and five travelers. To give you an idea, customers may consider the possibility of a fixed bedding configuration with one Queen bed and as many as three single bunk beds. Alternatively, solo adventurers or couples looking to optimize the use of space might want to take a look at the electric lift-up bed and enjoy the extra room.Just in case you haven’t already guessed, all this delicious goodness doesn’t come cheap. SLRV’s marvel has an eye-watering starting price of $435,000. If this happens to fit your budget, keep in mind that the Commander 4x4 is eligible for worldwide delivery!