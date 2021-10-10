5 1956 Chevy Corvette Shows a 385-HP Nassau Blue Case of Best of Both Worlds

Sleeping 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sports Some Very Questionable Changes, Still Tres Belle

It’s hard to call a 1967 Corvette an ugly car, but the owner of the example we have here sort of did it, explaining that the blue paint you see on the body isn’t the original finish applied by Chevrolet when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines some 54 years ago. 24 photos



The Chevy, however, left the factory painted in Marlboro Maroon (code 988), and the only finish that got close to the one currently on the car and available for the model year 1967 was Marina Blue (color code 976), though the two are substantially different and even an untrained eye can easily distinguish them.



Leaving the finish aside, the Corvette comes with bad news as far as the engine goes as well. The car is now powered by a non-matching numbers unit, as the original engine is long gone. So what you’ll find under the hood is now a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 coming from a 1964 Corvette, according to eBay seller



This isn’t the point where the ugly part (as the owner themselves calls it) comes to an end on this Vette. The car also sports a questionable choice of wheels too, so unless you’re into this design, you may want to change them should you commit to a purchase.



Other than that, the car has been sitting for several years, so it comes with some occasional rust here and there, but there’s nothing a full restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.



Despite all these changes, this



Despite all these changes, this Corvette still seems to be a solid candidate for a restomod, especially given the amount of rust is very limited. Respraying the original Marlboro Maroon, however, is a must, no matter what type of project you choose for the car.

Plenty of people seem to like what they're seeing, as the auction has already received 26 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing exceeding $23,000. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.