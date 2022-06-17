Slammed Widebody R35 Nissan GT-R Jumped the Unofficial Gun of CGI Refreshes

Born in 2007 to follow in the legendary footsteps of the Skyline series, it can be said about the high-performance R35 Nissan GT-R that it has grown rather long in the tooth. Alas, that is only valid when viewed from afar.
Just like Stellantis does with brands such as Dodge and model series like Charger and Challenger, the Japanese automaker has diligently taken care of the R35 GT-R with numerous variants, upgrades, as well as a string of updates and facelifts. That is plural, you read that right.
The production sports car/grand tourer was updated in 2010, facelifted in 2011, again upgraded in 2013 and 2015, refreshed in 2017, and then recently updated in 2020. Quite a long string of enhancements, but as it turns out the real-world ones are nowhere near enough for virtual automotive artists that are also diehard JDM fans.
Such is the case with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who continues to express his passion for JDM builds in wonderful new GT-R ways. The latest digital project concerns “that legendary supercar (which) lives on,” so he decided to give us his fresh take on the R35. Albeit the pixel master introduced a signature twist and made the iconic GT-R a thoroughly slammed, widebody hoot. One that is now complete with lots of glossy winglets at the front, sides, and over in the back, as well as some wide fender flares that seem to be on CGI steroids.
Interestingly, the digital expert also mentioned that he believes there’s still enough life left in the R35 iteration to warrant yet another facelift and even wondered what it will look like. Well, funny he should mention exactly that OEM procedure since I think we can see an unofficial refresh right here in the post embedded below…
