Slammed Volvo 850 R in the CGI Rain Is a Soccer Dad's Wet Rotiform IGS Dream

Since I am a guy, I cannot dare to be part of the soccer mom minivan movement. Plus, I have always hated MPVs even though I had to test and review lots of them during my journalist career. Alas, since two beautiful stars enlightened my family life, I have turned myself – willingly – into what should be attested as a member of the soccer dad station wagon lifestyle I feel no shame about it, frankly, since our family touring car has engulfed more things than anyone can remember, and I never heard a complaint from it. So, one could easily imagine the level of love I feel right now for the digital content creator tucked behind the dragonpandaii label on social media, who recently devised a couple of yin and yang ideas for slammed car fans.Sure, one of those CGI thoughts (embedded second below) has to do with a contemporary, Ice Blue Ferrari SF90 Stradale being all alone on “a frozen lake on top of a volcano as you so often do.” However, with thoughts of putting two kids through college, I am pretty sure my Ferrari-craving days are over. Instead, what set my office chair on fire was the next post, as the author says he decided to follow up his Ferrari “on a lake with a volcano” with a Volvo just sitting peacefully and quietly enjoying itself “in the (CGI) rain.”But that’s not just any regular Swedish station wagon looking all slammed and happy about it. That is a 1997 Volvo 850 R, one of my childhood dream cars , back from when I was not even thinking about bikes, kick scooters or the entire range of ball-related games for kids – but for yours truly! So, I simply thought this digitally-altered 850 R sitting ultra-lowered on some Rotiform IGS wheels was a bit too cool not to share…