Slammed Volvo 850 R in the CGI Rain Is a Soccer Dad's Wet Rotiform IGS Dream

Look, I know that all those soccer mom jokes are usually aimed at chunky minivans and those have fallen out of grace since the crossover, SUV, and truck craze has taken the automotive industry by storm. But I, for example, still consider myself part of the niche. Well, sort of.
Since I am a guy, I cannot dare to be part of the soccer mom minivan movement. Plus, I have always hated MPVs even though I had to test and review lots of them during my journalist career. Alas, since two beautiful stars enlightened my family life, I have turned myself – willingly – into what should be attested as a member of the soccer dad station wagon lifestyle.
I feel no shame about it, frankly, since our family touring car has engulfed more things than anyone can remember, and I never heard a complaint from it. So, one could easily imagine the level of love I feel right now for the digital content creator tucked behind the dragonpandaii label on social media, who recently devised a couple of yin and yang ideas for slammed car fans.
Sure, one of those CGI thoughts (embedded second below) has to do with a contemporary, Ice Blue Ferrari SF90 Stradale being all alone on “a frozen lake on top of a volcano as you so often do.” However, with thoughts of putting two kids through college, I am pretty sure my Ferrari-craving days are over. Instead, what set my office chair on fire was the next post, as the author says he decided to follow up his Ferrari “on a lake with a volcano” with a Volvo just sitting peacefully and quietly enjoying itself “in the (CGI) rain.”
But that’s not just any regular Swedish station wagon looking all slammed and happy about it. That is a 1997 Volvo 850 R, one of my childhood dream cars, back from when I was not even thinking about bikes, kick scooters or the entire range of ball-related games for kids – but for yours truly! So, I simply thought this digitally-altered 850 R sitting ultra-lowered on some Rotiform IGS wheels was a bit too cool not to share…
