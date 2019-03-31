Slammed Skoda Kodiaq Has a Fabia Sister

The Yeti was Skoda's first SUV, but the Kodiaq is the one that put them on the map. You often see it getting awards for supposedly being the best in its segment or somehow superior to its VW counterpart, the Tiguan.

For the record, the Kodiaq RS features the 240 HP bi-turbo 2.0 TDI . It makes 50 HP and 100 Nm more torque than the next best TDI engine This also shaves 1.6 seconds off its 0 to 100 km/h sprint time. It's also one of the most expensive Skoda models, with a starting price of €50,000 before any options. Thankfully, that grey paint is free. As its job is primarily as a hauler, tuners have largely stayed away. That's probably going to change once the RS version gets a few thousand deliveries under its belt. But we've discovered an owner who's been playing with the basic Kodiaq for a while.Instagram user tommy_kodiaq has a mint example with non-metallic grey paint and black trim. There's nothing particularly interesting about it other the height of the suspension.The Kodiaq is permanently lowered, drawing attention to the design of the aftermarket wheels and the unusual square shape of the fenders. Looking through his Instagram posts, we also discovered a shared passion for the color grey: grey cat, grey cows, grey shoes and a grey Fabia.Yes, the Kodiaq has a sister, the Fabia Monte Carlo with the same shade of Steel Grey . He also used to own one of the most heavily customized Octavia RS Combis in Europe before it was sold last year.Something tells us he's now considering the Kodiaq RS, a combination between his two passions. So what do you guys think, is the low suspension going to affect the resale value of the? It might, but there might be the right customer out there.For the record, the Kodiaq RS features the 240bi-turbo 2.0. It makes 50 HP and 100 Nm more torque than the next best TDI engine This also shaves 1.6 seconds off its 0 to 100 km/h sprint time. It's also one of the most expensive Skoda models, with a starting price of €50,000 before any options. Thankfully, that grey paint is free.