Slammed Shelby Cobra 427 "Red Snake" Looks Deadly

I'm standing here, under an umbrella, which should keep me safe from the rain of rotten tomatoes that purists will want to throw my way for writing about this slammed (and then some) Shelby Cobra 427. So here's a thought: this machine is only as bold as the original - allow me to explain.
When Caroll Shelby grabbed an original Cobra from AC Cars back in 1961, with the intention of dropping a V8 into it, this made GM unhappy, which is why the company refused to share its V8 (think: potential Corvette cannibalization).
Subsequently, when Ford gave the Texan mechanical wizard the 3.6-liter Windsor V8 and the Shelby Cobra was born, most of the wives of those who bought the thing hated the car (that "Widowmaker" nickname wasn't born without a reason).
Well, the machine we have here can be considered yet another incarnation of the Shelby Cobra that generates a negative reaction, albeit with this coming from the said purists.
So, without further ado, let's zoom in on the two main details of this virtual build. The first is obvious and it has to do with the machine now being part of the Hellaflush movement, one of the most controversial tuning subcultures the world has ever seen. As such, the ground clearance has gone from "limited" to "absolute zero", while the wheels sport an extreme negative camber angle (as if the handling of this American toy wasn't... complicated enough in standard form).
When it comes to the second, this involves the hardware that remains mostly unseen: as Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for this world, explains in the Instagram post below: "featuring a fully bridge ported 13B,". I guess the Mazda Wankel engine swap is even more disturbing than the aspect mentioned above.
Then again, this is a mere rendering of a genuine 427, which is the actual reason why nobody should fret, not even collectors. Speaking of which, a 1966 incarnation of the monster was supposed to find a new owner via a Mecum auction held earlier this month, with the vehicle being estimated to fetch between $1.5 and $1,9 million. And yet the contraption didn't trade hands, so here's something to keep you awake at night...
