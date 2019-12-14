Slammed Range Rover Velar Proves Widebody Kits Make Everything Better

A parked Range Rover Velar somehow looks like a wagon, and that's because the air suspension fitted to all V6 models brings the body down when resting. But these photos depict an altogether more radical machine, slammed to the ground and fitted with an ultra-wide body kit.
It's the work of Brad Builds and looks like the perfect match to that racing Land Rover Discovery Sport he made a couple of months ago. But the murdered-out paint job somehow adds a touch of class too.
We'd like to claim that a widebody package like this would be impossible, that the wheels wouldn't be able to turn without rubbing on those fenders and causing damage. But those slammed pickups indicate the opposite. You just have to cut the chassis and body, make custom fenders and completely redesign the suspension. Simple, right?
Or you could just turn the Velar into a race car that never raises itself off the ground further than a snake's belly. The race car-style carbo fiber wings of this kit certainly support such a design philosophy. All we need now is for Lamborghini and Ferrari to start an SUV race series and we'll be all set. I mean, people race semi-trucks all the time, so why not this?
You might say that we're killing a good SUV. But the Velar is all about combining luxury with an unexpected look, something sporty and... better than the Germans. Yet Porsche 911s get widebody kits all the time and nobody complains about those.
So far, the sexist of Range Rovers has not been visited by the performance gods. Its top-end model makes 550 horsepower, but it's named the SVAutobiography, and that can't be good. Maybe an SVO model will be seen as more worthy of tuning and modifications, or perhaps it will receive the same cold shoulder as the F-Pace SVR.
