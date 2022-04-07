Slammed R34 Nissan GT-R Has Pure, Matte Widebody Stagea Family Wagon Dreams

After interspersing his usual JDM heroes with a lengthy series of Americana or Euro monsters, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is again kicking the pedal to the metal with something that screams JDM from every angle.
This pixel master is truly one of the most prolific digital automotive content creators out there. And he always blends quantity with quality, unlike some other fellow CGI “experts” out there. It might be his undying love for cars in general and JDM vehicles in particular, or perhaps it is something that he picked up during his time as Head Designer at the gloriously outrageous West Coast Customs.
Well, it does not really matter, as long as he keeps churning out more projects like the bagged 1960s Buick Riviera GS land yacht that virtually rides around dressed up un saucy Candy Apple Red or additional 2023 Nissan Z interpretations, just to name a few. However, after naturally remastering the all-new, first-ever 2023 Toyota GR Corolla with a little bit of tuning poise, he may have run out of model ideas for a moment.
As such, the next digital project following the family-oriented five-door hatchback is something that screams “I’m ready for grocery action” from every soccer mom-approved angle. Fans of his imaginative, JDM-obsessed creations will naturally remember that not long ago the CGI expert went for a little mashup between the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and the related, second-generation Nissan Stagea station wagon.
The nose swap did not come alone, as the resulting feisty station wagon was bagged to the ground, widened beyond belief, and generally treated to an aerodynamic kit and purplish hue that would make any Plum Crazy Mopar look at it with envy and admiration. Now, the R34 Nissan Stagea GT-R is back with what can only be described as “pure thoughts.” It is still thoroughly slammed, utterly wide-bodied, and just as menacingly aero-enhanced... But it now also looks decidedly Matte Pearl White when riding on gold three-piece Savini aftermarket wheels!
