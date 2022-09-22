Slammed Peterbilt 359 Looks Like Something Out of Mad Max, Races Modded Kenworth T800

I know what you’re thinking, why are we watching a race between two behemoths that release enough diesel fumes to choke out Captain Planet? Well, it’s because it’s just cool, much like how watching college football or the NFL is cool, where physically gifted human beings run into each other at full speed for our viewing pleasure. And wait, you don’t even know who Captain Planet is, do you?
Oh boy, well, it’s nothing a quick Wikipedia search won’t cure. But anyway, we’re here to talk about semi-truck uphill drag racing, and we’ve got some great matchups lined up, all from a recent Over The Top Diesel Showdown event at the Onaway Speedway in Michigan.
As you can see, these are unloaded battles, which means all the semis are free to spread their wings and unleash all the power in their arsenal.
Among the contenders, one in particular caught my eye in this all-black, sinister-looking Peterbilt 359, rocking the single round headlights and a ride height that would make Lewis Hamilton jealous. What really stands out though is that single exhaust stack, leaning inconspicuously to the side. This thing is not playing around, to put it mildly.
Fear not though, because its opponent means business too. It’s a Kenworth T800 and it’s pretty darn quick by the looks of it. Speaking of looks, the Kenworth has a more conventional appearance, but when it comes to racing, looks can always be deceiving – the two were actually neck and neck off the line, with the Peterbilt sliding around looking for grip.
Fast-forward a few moments and the Kenworth driver found themselves admiring the back of a matte black cab. Race over.
It’s too bad the video description doesn’t provide much in the way of specifications for these beasts, but I’d wager that between them, these two are packing thousands of horsepower.
As you can see, these are unloaded battles, which means all the semis are free to spread their wings and unleash all the power in their arsenal.
Among the contenders, one in particular caught my eye in this all-black, sinister-looking Peterbilt 359, rocking the single round headlights and a ride height that would make Lewis Hamilton jealous. What really stands out though is that single exhaust stack, leaning inconspicuously to the side. This thing is not playing around, to put it mildly.
Fear not though, because its opponent means business too. It’s a Kenworth T800 and it’s pretty darn quick by the looks of it. Speaking of looks, the Kenworth has a more conventional appearance, but when it comes to racing, looks can always be deceiving – the two were actually neck and neck off the line, with the Peterbilt sliding around looking for grip.
Fast-forward a few moments and the Kenworth driver found themselves admiring the back of a matte black cab. Race over.
It’s too bad the video description doesn’t provide much in the way of specifications for these beasts, but I’d wager that between them, these two are packing thousands of horsepower.