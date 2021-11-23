Slammed Mercedes-Benz S 580 Rides on Full Brushed D100s as Classy Silver Arrow

Ever since the seventh-generation W223 S-Class has joined the Mercedes-Benz range, we have seen it become a darling of the American customization culture. With help from experts, of course.
With clients as diverse as Kim Kardashian or the van fleet sector, the Los Angeles, California-based “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” from Platinum Motorsport Group certainly know how to stand out in any crowd. And adhere to any bespoke principle, no matter how wild it may seem.
Usually, $500k and above Mansorys, Brabuses, or Double RRs are no trifling matter. But these customization experts make any project not only seem plausible but also as easy as baking cake. And with all due respect for pastry chefs, it’s certainly not as simple as that.
Especially if they have to balance the outrageous with the stylish. Well, sometimes the blueprint makes a car simply irresistible, no matter the changes. Of course, when these strive for a minimalist appearance, it certainly makes the whole process a lot more desirable.
So, while Platinum usually gets lots of murdered-out requests from its clients when it comes to modifying Mercedes-Benz S 580s, this time around the client strived for a timeless Silver (Arrow) look. And without giving all the minute details, it seems that Platinum obliged - delivering a mild-hybrid 4.0-liter V8 limousine that’s both aggressive and classy at the same time.
The look was achieved with matching full brushed D100 forged monoblock wheels for the body’s Silver (Surfer, some Marvel fans might comment) paintjob. Contrasting black windows are only natural on such whips, along with a contemporary suspension lowering kit that makes this German luxury sedan integrate like a charm into the American custom culture atmosphere.
Too bad we don’t get to see the interior as well for a glimpse at the possible upgrades. Well, let’s just declare ourselves satisfied with the knowledge that it’s a feisty S-Class that has over 500 ponies when the EQ Boost aid is called into action.
