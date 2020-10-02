Slammed Lamborghini Urus Kind of Makes More Sense Than the Original

Looking at today's market, you'll notice there's no shortage of performance SUVs even though just two decades ago the mere concept would have been met with scorn by almost everybody.
In the meantime, it's become easier to list the carmakers who don't make one than the other way around. We've had go-fast high-riding models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Porsche for years, but it was really Lamborghini who marked the point of no return when it launched the Urus. Now, Ferrari is on the brink of doing the very same thing and while we haven't heard anything official from McLaren, this rendering we showed you recently at least proves there's plenty of potential for a Woking-based SUV.
Speaking of the Lambo Urus and renderings, here's one to keep you busy for a few minutes. The Italian super-SUV was on the receiving end of a wild slamming treatment, and while you may not approve of this trend in general, you have to admit it makes a lot more sense when the targeted vehicle has a lot more ground clearance to let go of.
Slamming a sports car or a muscle car usually results in something that looks completely out of this world. With the Urus, it finally looks like a regular Lambo. The widebody kit manages to conceal the unusual height-to-width ratio the Urus normally has compared to what something that could pass as a supercar.
Looking at this squatted Urus, you get the feeling the model is based on the Porsche Panamera rather than the Cayenne, which is actually the case. If you consider that the Porsche SUV is, in turn, an evolution of the Volkswagen Touareg, you can understand why some people don't see the Urus with such great eyes.
It also explains why Volkswagen is reportedly thinking about distancing itself from the Italian brand it owns as part of its effort to focus on electric vehicles and sustainability. This move would definitely benefit both parties: Lamborghini would loosen the not so flattering association with the "people's car", whereas Volkswagen's environmental efforts would be much more believable without a supercar-focused brand in its portfolio.
We'll have to wait and see what happens to Lamborghini in the real world, and what better way to spend that time than looking at what a very talented person did to one of its models in the digital one? Enjoy.
