Slammed Ford F-150 "Tokyo Drift" Looks Like a JDM Special

As auto magazines keep telling you, the Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle in America. That also means the aftermarket industry is huge, but most tuners just focus on a Baja look.
There's absolutely no point in having a truck this low unless you want it to double as a snowplow. However, that's precisely what makes this rendering interesting.
3D artist Brad Builds successfully turned the F-150 into a drift car impersonator using his digital magic. With tiny mirrors perched high over the front wheels, this now resembles one of those Japanese sports cars that you have to personally import into the States.
The widebody kit is also strong with this one. The rear fenders have been extended so much that you'd think this is a dually. Obviously, that's not the aim of the rendering, which is supposed to preview a drift truck. You also can't miss the chin spoiler and quad exhaust at the back of the F-150.
Before you grab your pitchforks and head towards the comment section, know that such conversions do indeed exist. For example, last year, Toyota officially supported a hugely impressive drift truck. The owner/builder presented it at SEMA, saying he plans to do some racing and hill climbs as well.
With the artist saying it rides on air suspension, the slammed F-150 becomes slightly more believable. Which reminds us of the builds by Phat Phabz. In contrast with the drift truck, which had a tubular rear frame, these low-riders use a notched chassis to ride as low as a riced Honda Civic.
