Slammed Ferrari Daytona "Banana" Rendering Is Outrageous

Obviously, this isn't real. You can turn lots of Ferrari into low-riding drift machines, but not the Daytona. Not only that, but people wouldn't want to anyway, since it's one of the few supercars from that era which you can drive everywhere. Why would you want to turn that into a speed bump scraper?
The Daytona may be named after a famous track in America, but it's one of the greatest gran turismos of all time, at least that's what all the print magazines said back in the day. It's also got one heck of an iconic shape, a perfect representation of its era, and that inspired many artistic endeavors.
We're sure that if we look hard enough, there's some classic rocker who painted it purple or engraved his mistress' initials into the bodywork. But this artistic endeavor is more contemporary - a 3D rendering of a low-rider.
Nobody is ever going to believe that this is a real Daytona since the tires would never fit up into the fenders like that. Also, the choice of wheels seems a bit odd, even though it's a vintage style. YOu can see them even in this rendering, pointing down at the ground right next to the
Brad Builds, the Instagram car crafter responsible for this piece, says he sees the Daytona as a combination of the 2000GT and an early Celica. There is indeed the Celica XX from 1979 that looks just like the Daytona, but it arrived about a decade after the Ferrari model, so it's clear who copied who.
Early models had twin headlights behind transparent lenses. The more iconic pop-up Daytona lights actually came about due to American regulations, which didn't allow headlights behind covers.
The model itself is officially called 365 GTB/4, or GTS/4 in the case of the later spider model. It's believed that the media nicknamed it the Daytona after a full podium finish in 1967 at the famous 24-hour race. And to this day, Ferrari rarely uses the nickname.
