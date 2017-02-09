Slammed Audi Q7 Police Car Rides on Vossen CV3R Rims

No, really, it looks like it's riding on the rims because the tires look like duct tape wrapped around them. Something tells us that this isn't a real police car, but that doesn't matter.





The Audi Q7 4M is sporting German plates, and we wondered whether or not the mother country of speed just adopted a new patrol car. Perhaps this is just a marketing effort from a tuning company, but without official approval, isn't this illegal?



The Grand Tour guys recently let us know that the penalty for using police strobe lights is only €20, lower even than tailgating or overtaking on the shoulder lane. So the presumably fake Q7 police vehicle goes all-out with livery and a roof-mounted light bar. America has plenty of patrol SUVs and even pickups, so it's not completely, impossible for this to be real. But the Europeans prefer wagons, like the Volvo V90 and especially the Opel Insignia.



Perhaps its creators are trying to make a police car that's respectful towards the criminals. After all, nothing gets you admiration from your fellow drug dealers like a big SUV with American wheels stance.



CV3 alloys have been around for a really long time. In fact, this 5-spoke designs is in one of the first Vossen-related stories I wrote. The forged alloys highlight the strong appeal of the Q7, but I'm not a big fan f the suspension, which must have been lowered at least 30mm. On a Passat or even a Golf wagon, lowering looks good. But with some SUVs, it's like your grandma in rapper clothes.

So what do you guys think, is this a real police car, a Tune it! Safe! project or something else? We checked the Tune It! Safe! website and Facebook page. There's no mention of any Audi Q7. But this is done in the same spirit as the Ford Mustang , which was their last showcase.