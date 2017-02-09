autoevolution

Slammed Audi Q7 Police Car Rides on Vossen CV3R Rims

 
9 Feb 2017, 20:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
No, really, it looks like it's riding on the rims because the tires look like duct tape wrapped around them. Something tells us that this isn't a real police car, but that doesn't matter.
We checked the Tune It! Safe! website and Facebook page. There's no mention of any Audi Q7. But this is done in the same spirit as the Ford Mustang, which was their last showcase.

The Audi Q7 4M is sporting German plates, and we wondered whether or not the mother country of speed just adopted a new patrol car. Perhaps this is just a marketing effort from a tuning company, but without official approval, isn't this illegal?

The Grand Tour guys recently let us know that the penalty for using police strobe lights is only €20, lower even than tailgating or overtaking on the shoulder lane. So the presumably fake Q7 police vehicle goes all-out with livery and a roof-mounted light bar. America has plenty of patrol SUVs and even pickups, so it's not completely, impossible for this to be real. But the Europeans prefer wagons, like the Volvo V90 and especially the Opel Insignia.

Perhaps its creators are trying to make a police car that's respectful towards the criminals. After all, nothing gets you admiration from your fellow drug dealers like a big SUV with American wheels stance.

The CV3 alloys have been around for a really long time. In fact, this 5-spoke designs is in one of the first Vossen-related stories I wrote. The forged alloys highlight the strong appeal of the Q7, but I'm not a big fan f the suspension, which must have been lowered at least 30mm. On a Passat or even a Golf wagon, lowering looks good. But with some SUVs, it's like your grandma in rapper clothes.

So what do you guys think, is this a real police car, a Tune it! Safe! project or something else?
vossen wheels Audi Q7 Tune it safe Audi tuning pic of the day
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68