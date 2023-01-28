Skyted, PriestmanGoode Develop Voice-Absorbing Mask for Digital Nomads

Said device doesn’t have an official name just yet, but it’s been in the works since 2018, when Skyted founder and CEO Stephane Hersen was working for Airbus on a solution to the hypothetical problem of all 300 passengers on a flight taking a call at the same time. With the start of the 2020 international health crisis and the way it impacted work patterns, Hersen realized that such a device would also come in handy in an everyday scenario, in addition to offering protection against viruses and pollution.
So what if a mask existed that could somehow absorb voice vibrations from the wearer and integrate a microphone, thus allowing them to take a call in complete privacy? Said mask would make working from crowded spaces like airports, coffee shops and what-have-you an entirely different, more private experience, but it would also come in handy for those taking personal calls in the same spaces. Imagine the worst experience you’ve ever had on public transport with a loud talker on the phone, and it could be made to disappear if that person wore such a mask.
A prototype of this device, for the time generically dubbed a voice-absorbing mask, was presented at the 2023 edition of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, with the announcement that it will go live on crowdfunding platforms in March 2023. There is no production unit yet, as Skyted and PriestmanGoode are still putting the finishing touches to it, but the technology has been tested, as the video at the bottom of the page will show.
Using his Airbus experience, and with backing from partners Airbus and ESA (European Space Agency), Hersen has developed a mask that features an aerospace-sourced acoustic absorber: a miniature jet engine silencer, to put it in much simpler terms. It is made of metamaterial, which is an acoustic liner that is used to silence jet blast in jet engines, developed by Darpa ONERA. In the video below, Hersen is seen testing the prototype in an ONERA acoustic room, to impressive results.
The mask also integrates a microphone and Bluetooth connection, and will be compatible with all cell phones, phone operators and dedicated software, for complete functionality whether it’s used for business or personal reasons. Pair it with a pair of headphones, and you’re set to take calls in complete privacy wherever you may be.
Tests conducted so far promise an 80% absorption of voice vibrations, and the fact that the internal microphone will not pick up any of the external noises, no matter how noisy the area in which the speaker is located. The plan is to use bio-sourced or recycled materials for the mask, for a more sustainable touch to the production cycle, but none have been announced as of the time of press.
Compared to a regular disposable face mask, this device will offer comparable protection from viruses and pollution, but also improved air flow due to the use of the same metamaterial. Perhaps more importantly, its anthropomorphic design will encourage human interaction even when it’s done through the screen. Speaking with the media after CES, PriestmanGoode director Luke Hawes noted that the last aspect is very important for successful communication, whether working or personal.
March 2023 is the next milestone for this voice-absorbing mask, when the crowdfunding campaign should go live. Until then, we have the successful test of the prototype below, and renders of how the production version might look. Assuming the finished product stays close to these renders, as face masks or face shields go, it’s not the strangest looking. If you consider the added benefit of almost complete noise cancellation, you could almost say it looks good.
