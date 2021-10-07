SkyGrid Launches Cheaper and More Effective Solution to Remotely Operating Drones

A new autonomous remote UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operations capability from SkyGrid lets drone operators execute and control flights from remote locations, using AI (artificial intelligence) and airspace-related data feeds.
Boeing-owned company SkyGrid, which specializes in developing smart airspace management systems, recently launched the new remote UAV functionality, which lets flight managers and operators create missions for single or multiple drones and also manage them from a remote location.
Using SkyGrid’s app, the flight manager can create complete and safe routes by exploring the areas of interest and generating optimal flight paths that are then automatically linked. The lengths and duration of the routes are calculated for improved scheduling. The upcoming flights are visible to all crew members.
Remote operators can come up with the best and safest route for each drone, taking into account factors such as the aircraft’s performance, weather and environmental conditions, and so on. Multiple customizable checklists can be created to make sure that all safety measures are followed for each flight, and there’s also the possibility to apply certain time-based restrictions. You can also set weather alerts for the flights.
Real-time streaming allows operators to track the UAV’s progress and they have full access to the feed via SkyGrid Launch, with all metrics and video feeds from drones being accessible from a single dashboard. Remote operators can also switch feeds to any fleet currently flying.
The system allows operators and pilots on the ground to stay “in the loop” and take over whenever they need to.
According to Amir Husain, SkyGrid founder and CEO, the company’s solution enables drone operators to optimize their human resources and reduce the cost of UAV operations, as drones deployed at multiple sites can now be operated from control centers. There are many potential applications for SkyGrid Launch, such as unmanned public safety surveillance, pipelines inspection, mines inspections, and more.
