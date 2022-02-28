Skyfire SF2 Aims to Be the World's Most Versatile Drone, It Is Rugged and Payload-Agnostic

Rugged, durable, and tailor-made to meet the needs of emergency and first responders, the Skyfire SF2 is described as the most versatile drone on the planet.
Skyfire Consulting is a drone solution provider based in Atlanta, which focuses more on providing UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) solutions for public safety, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery for medical supplies.
The SF2 is American-made and, according to the manufacturer, was purpose-built for public safety and critical sectors in extreme environments. It has a payload-agnostic design, which means it can adapt to various applications, depending on the missions it is used for.
With an aerospace-grade aluminum and carbon fiber construction, the 22” mid-sized multirotor aircraft has a maximum payload capacity of 14 lb. (6.3 kg) and an ideal payload of 7 lb. (3.1 kg). The empty weight of the drone is 10 lb. (4.5 kg). Thanks to its versatility in terms of payload, the SF2 lets users choose between various sensor and HD camera options (FLIR Duo Pro R, Wiris Pro, Sony mapping cameras, and more).
Skyfire says its SF2 drone can reach top speeds of over 55 mph (88 kph) and can stay in the air for more than 45 minutes, thanks to its 22,000 mAh LiPo battery. Its charging time is 60 minutes. With the aircraft also comes an integrated remote controller that has a transmission range of 6 miles (9.6 km) as well as an onboard Pixhawk Cube Orange autopilot.
As for the uses of the SF2, its versatility makes it suitable for a variety of applications: in the fire service, for mapping missions, scene reconstruction, tactical missions, and more.
W.S. Darley Co. has been chosen as Skyfire’s reseller of the SF2, as the company has a rich network of customers and trusted relationships within the public safety, military, and Department of Defense, which makes it easy for agencies to purchase the drone, as explained by Skyfire Consulting. There’s yet no mention of the aircraft’s price.
