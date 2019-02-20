Skoda Vision iV Concept Interior Looks Wide, Shows Floating Screen

Skoda’s first attempt to build a car using Volkswagen’s MEB platform for electric vehicles will be shown next month, at the Geneva Motor Show. Called Vision iV, the concept comes with design ideas not all that common when it comes to Skoda.
Last week, the carmaker released a couple of sketches showing the exterior of the iV, and now follows up on that with the release of the first interior image.
Lacking any center tunnel, the iV allowed Skoda designers to take liberties not usually within their reach. The instrument panel and center console, for instance, have been modified to offer storage space on the lowest level and enough room for two mobile phones to be placed in the console and wirelessly integrated into the infotainment system.
The instrument panel itself is made of two levels separated by decorative stitching. The top part of the console is fitted with a free standing large screen, in front of which sits a ledge for the hand.
The look of the car’s interior is enhanced by a newly designed steering wheel, a two-spoke circle with large letters spelling out Skoda where the carmaker’s logo used to be.
The Skoda iV concept marks the entrance of the Czech brand in the race for electrification. Over the next three years, at least ten electrified Skodas will be hitting the roads. First there will be the plug-in hybrid version of the Superb, followed shortly after by an all-electric variant of the CitiGo.
Some of the elements deployed on the iV, like the front wide lighting blade and the Skoda name written in backlit lettering at the rear, have already been confirmed as making the transition to production version cars.
No other details about the car were released. Skoda will be showing the concept publicly in Geneva in March.
Lacking any center tunnel, the iV allowed Skoda designers to take liberties not usually within their reach. The instrument panel and center console, for instance, have been modified to offer storage space on the lowest level and enough room for two mobile phones to be placed in the console and wirelessly integrated into the infotainment system.
The instrument panel itself is made of two levels separated by decorative stitching. The top part of the console is fitted with a free standing large screen, in front of which sits a ledge for the hand.
The look of the car’s interior is enhanced by a newly designed steering wheel, a two-spoke circle with large letters spelling out Skoda where the carmaker’s logo used to be.
The Skoda iV concept marks the entrance of the Czech brand in the race for electrification. Over the next three years, at least ten electrified Skodas will be hitting the roads. First there will be the plug-in hybrid version of the Superb, followed shortly after by an all-electric variant of the CitiGo.
Some of the elements deployed on the iV, like the front wide lighting blade and the Skoda name written in backlit lettering at the rear, have already been confirmed as making the transition to production version cars.
No other details about the car were released. Skoda will be showing the concept publicly in Geneva in March.