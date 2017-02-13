autoevolution

Skoda UK Introduces Value-Minded Yeti SE Drive and SE L Drive

 
13 Feb 2017, 10:14 UTC ·
by
From the Citigo to the Kodiaq, the Skoda range speaks to all walks of life. The Yeti, though, is a bit off from the rest of the model lineup.
Seniority is the problem here. Introduced in 2009, the Yeti is kicking on eight years of age. In the automotive world, that’s a helluva lot of time, especially for the Volkswagen Group. An all-new model may be in the making, but we’ll have to wait until 2018 for Skoda to launch it.

In the meantime, Skoda is trying to sweeten the deal with a couple of new trim levels for the UK-spec Yeti. Christened SE Drive and SE L Drive, the two build on the generously specced Yeti SE. Pricing kicks off from £20,095 for the SE Drive 1.2 TSI 110 PS, whereas the other end of the spectrum is taken by the SE L Drive 2.0 TDI 150 PS 4x4 DSG SCR. The latter holds a recommended OTR price of £27,140.

According to Skoda UK, the SE Drive adds £2,295 of bits and bobs for £935 over the price of the SE trim level. The SE L Drive, on the other hand, boasts £1,850 worth of extra kit for £755 more than the SE L. Whichever way you look at it, both make plenty of sense for those customers whose interests include the best bang for the buck.

In terms of equipment, the Yeti SE Drive adds DAB radio, the Amundsen infotainment system with satellite navigation, heated windscreen, 17-inch Matterhorn alloy wheels, heated front seats, auto-dimming rear view mirror, and front parking sensors. The Yeti SE L Drive, meanwhile, ups the ante with leather upholstery, bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, part silver roof rails, and 17-inch Origami alloy wheels.

Those interested in adequate capability off the beaten track should consider the SE Drive 110 PS 4x4 SCR, which costs £23,170 OTR. Customers who can do without all-wheel-drive, but need the comfort of a dual-clutch transmission, can go for Yeti models north of the SE Drive 1.2 TSI 110 PS DSG (£21,195 OTR).
2017 Skoda Yeti UK Skoda Yeti 4x4 Skoda 2.0 TDI Yeti
 
