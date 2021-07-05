Skoda RE-X1 Kreisel Is the Newest Fully Electric Car to Enter the Rally World

A new fully electric rally car is getting ready to compete in future FIA rallies. After having launched its first electric road cars, the ENYAQ iV and Citigo e iV, Skoda has taken a step further and partnered up with Kreisel Electric, to develop the Skoda RE-X1 Kreisel, a battery-powered rally car.
Hybrid and electric cars are becoming an important part of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). Kreisel Electric, who supplies the mandatory hybrid technology for the 2022 World Rally Cars, was the one to initiate a fully electric rally car project, and Skoda Motorsport provided the match for Kreisel’s e-motor – the Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo chassis.
A popular model that enjoyed competition wins as well as commercial success, the rally version of the Skoda Fabia proved to be a great choice for the new concept car. Some small changes had to be done, like modifying the suspension and the bodyshell floor, in order to fit the battery, which was placed low in the chassis.
With Kreisel’s electric powertrain, this high-end rally car can reach 260 kW (348 HP) and a maximum torque of 600 Nm. And that’s a big jump from the original Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo with a 1.6-liter turbo petrol engine, which delivered a peak power of 214 kW (287 HP) and 425 Nm of torque. A big part of the increased performance is due to Kreisel’s advanced lithium-ion battery with a 52,5 kWh capacity.
The original Skoda-built chassis was made for asphalt, but a third partner, Baumschlager Rallye & Racing, is working on testing the Skoda RE-X1 Kreisel on gravel as well and getting it ready for future rallies.
Already homologated by the Austrian Motorsport Federation AMF (ÖAMTC), the new concept car will be making its debut this month, at the Austrian Rally Championship. So far, it sounds promising, and it will be interesting to follow its progress in future FIA sanctioned competitions.
