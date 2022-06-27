Skoda Provides 250 Vehicles to Support the Tour de France

Dating back to 1903, the Tour de France is a multiple-stage bicycle race that consists of 21 stages, including six mountain stretches. This year’s edition will start on July 1st and come to a close 3,300 kilometers (2,051 miles) later, on July 24th, on the tourist-y Avenue des Champs-Elysees.
Skoda will provide mobility in the guise of 250 vehicles, including an example of the all-electric Enyaq iV for Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme. He’ll be using the zero-emission crossover as the command vehicle on 16 of the 21 stages. The fleet also includes the Octavia and Superb iV, which flaunt plug-in-hybrid powertrains instead of full-electric propulsion.
“Our long-standing commitment to cycling is one of the cornerstones of our sponsorship activities in elite international and grassroots sport,” declared Martin Jahn, board member for Sales and Marketing at Skoda. “In the early days of our company, the founders Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement began by designing and manufacturing bicycles. This makes for an ideal brand fit. We’re delighted to be supporting this great event again in 2022.”
He does have a point, more so if you remember that 2022 marks the 19th occasion the company has supported the world’s largest cycling event. Had another brand swooped in, Skoda would’ve lost a lot of advertising space.
The Superb iV will be taking to the course as the command vehicle from the Enyaq iV on five stages, most likely the ones that require a little bit more driving range. If you drive the all-electric utility vehicle as perfectly in tune with the WLTP combined test cycle as possible, you can expect to squeeze out 528 kilometers (328 miles) between charges from the Enyaq iV 80.
80 stands for 82 kWh, of which 77 kWh can be used. Rated at 160 kilometers per hour (nearly 100 miles per hour) for top speed and 8.5 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), the Enqay iV 80 isn’t particularly affordable. At press time, the French configurator lists the rear-driven crossover at €49,760 or $52,645 at current exchange rates.
