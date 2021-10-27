Skoda Octavia RS With Acura NSX Type S Coupe Body Seems Like a CGI Afterthought

Already notified through the limited-edition Acura NSX Type S, the world knows the Japanese hybrid sports car is tuning into its swan song. So, with all the saddened fans around us, do we need to add insult to injury through a Skoda mashup?
Well, some virtual artists really have no respect for anything these days. And chief among them might be counted the pixel master hidden behind the superrenderscars account on social media. No wonder he or she doesn’t share the real identity since this automotive content creator is usually striving for high-level polemics instead of life-like accuracy.
Of course, each CGI expert to their own, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But as far as hilariously quirky mashups are concerned, this one rates high in our book. With stuff like Jeep Grand Cherokee or Maybach GLS sport-utes that become deformed six-door vans, iconic Supra sports car turning up as pickup trucks, or the horrendous Fiat Multipla trying to give nightmares to any Nissan Z car fan out there.
And those are just a few examples. The latest one will surely stir up the pot of controversy again. At least as far as Acura/Honda NSX aficionados are concerned, for sure. Because the Skoda enthusiasts probably smile and look into the sunset, dreaming of the day when the Czech automaker would dare come up with such a legendary sports car.
Come to think about it, this fourth-generation Skoda Octavia RS mashup with the second-generation hybrid Acura/Honda NSX is easily one of the tamest creations we have seen here in a while. Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the current design language of the Skoda Octavia seems quite thoughtfully integrated into the sports coupe lines of the Japanese high-performance machine.
Luckily – for Acura/Honda fans – this is just wishful thinking, and we are probably never going to see a Skoda two-door with a hybrid mid-engine powertrain. And some 600 hp and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) on tap, which is quite the far cry from a current Octavia RS and its lowly 245 ps/242 hp.
