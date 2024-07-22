Skoda Makes Enyaq More Affordable in the UK With New Entry-Level Models

Over in the United Kingdom, the folks at Skoda have undercut the Enyaq 60 electric crossover with the Enyaq 50. As implied, the lesser model is more affordable, with the Enyaq 50 costing 2,000 fewer pounds sterling than the Enyaq 60.
The introduction of the 50 further signals the discontinuation of the 60. As of July 2024, the lineup comprises the aforementioned 50, followed by the 50 Edition, 85 Edition, 85x SportLine Plus, 85 L&K, and the go-faster vRS.
Equipped with a 55-kWh battery featuring a net capacity of 52 kilowatt hours, the 50 siblings are rear-wheel-drive only. The rear-mounted electric motor is rated at 170 metric horses and 310 newton meters, with said figures converting to 168 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque.
Performance figures? Make that 99 miles per hour ( kilometers per hour) at full chatter and 62 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a pedestrian 9.1 seconds. The 50 is good for up to 234 miles (around 377 kilometers) on a full charge in the WLTP. For the better-equipped 50 Edition, that'd be 232 miles (373 kilometers).
Highlights further include a 145-kW charge speed on direct current or 11 kilowatt hours on alternating current. Getting the high-voltage battery to 80 percent on a DC fast charger should take in the ballpark of 25 minutes, while a full charge at 11 kilowatt hours will take around 5 hours and 30 minutes. All in all, pretty good specs for the most affordable versions of the Enyaq.
In terms of standard equipment, Skoda lists 19-inch alloy wheels, the Loft interior design selection, satellite navigation for the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, upholstery that combines artificial leather and fabric, light-emitting diodes for the headlights, and the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. Stepping up to the 50 Edition results in full-LED headlights with Matrix technology, full-LED rear lights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, privacy glass, and electric adjustments for the driver's seat.
Adaptive cruise control makes the 50 Edition all the more appealing, with prices kicking off at £38,585 (around $49,830 at current exchange rates) compared to £36,970 (circa $47,750) for the 50. Spending a few more pounds sterling on the 50 Edition also gets you standard Crew Protect Assist, front and rear side airbags, a central interaction airbag, cooled wireless charging, as well as tri-zone climate control.
85 means larger battery, with the net capacity estimated at 77 kilowatt hours. The lithium-ion pack in question carries over to the vRS, which – together with the 85x SportLine Plus – are the only dual-motor versions available in the UK. Those in the market for the most range will have to choose between the 85 Edition (358 miles or 576 kilometers) and the 85 L&K (351 or 565).
Similar to the 85 club and the vRS, the 50 twins are backed up by an eight-year battery warranty. That or 100,000 miles (nearly 160,000 kilometers), whichever comes first, with the Czech automaker guaranteeing a minimum 70 percent retention of the Li-Ion pack's capacity.
