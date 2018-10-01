5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World

5 2019 SEAT Tarraco SUV Confirmed To Roll Out By Year’s End

4 Skoda Kodiaq RS Could Debut This Fall at 2018 Paris Motor Show

3 2018 Skoda Kodiaq RS Sets New (But Very Slow) Nurburgring Record

1 Skoda Kodiaq vRS to Show at the Paris Motor Show with Most Powerful Czech Diesel

More on this:

Skoda Kodiaq RS Explores The Limits of Family Cars in Paris

Skoda jumped the gun, previewing its two main debuts even before the Paris Motor Show began. We were there to check out the Kodiaq RS, and here's what we found out. 23 photos



Second of all, even Skoda knows they didn't try very hard with this project, as the 2.0-liter turbo diesel "didn't need to be tuned further" to achieve the Nurburgring record, which nobody takes very seriously. The SUV needed 9 minutes and 29.84 seconds to complete a lap of the Green Hell.



That's about a minute and a half off the pace of a real hot hatch, which we associate the RS brand with. We bet there are other 7-seat SUVs that are even faster but never went for a record lap.



We might be looking at this project from a completely wrong angle. If you consider the Kodiaq to be a very nice Skoda SUV, then the RS is the nicest version of that. Likewise, the Octavia RS TDI is not faster than a base Octavia 1.8 TSI, but it's more desirable.



As we've discussed in our previous post, the RS body kit is quite subtle here. They basically just blacked out the upper grille, changed the lower one and included a bunch of elements from the



The unimpressive specs also include a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 7 seconds and a 220 kph (137 mph) top speed. You shouldn't even be drag racing a Clio RS. Standard kit will include Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system bundling the Driving Mode Select, Alcantara seats, 20-inch wheels, LED headlights and a 7-speed DSG, so look for a starting price of around €45,000. The first thing is that Skoda officials are really bad at English and numbers. Apparently, the Kodiaq RS has a "140 horsepower engine" and "14 years have passed since Skoda's legendary rally victory." Make that 240 and 40, and we'll be ok.Second of all, even Skoda knows they didn't try very hard with this project, as the 2.0-liter turbo diesel "didn't need to be tuned further" to achieve the Nurburgring record, which nobody takes very seriously. Theneeded 9 minutes and 29.84 seconds to complete a lap of the Green Hell.That's about a minute and a half off the pace of a real hot hatch, which we associate the RS brand with. We bet there are other 7-seat SUVs that are even faster but never went for a record lap.We might be looking at this project from a completely wrong angle. If you consider the Kodiaq to be a very nice Skoda SUV, then the RS is the nicest version of that. Likewise, the Octavia RSis not faster than a base Octavia 1.8 TSI, but it's more desirable.As we've discussed in our previous post, the RS body kit is quite subtle here. They basically just blacked out the upper grille, changed the lower one and included a bunch of elements from the Kodiaq SportLine . At least the rear exhaust features those trademark double mufflers, and they don't look face.The unimpressive specs also include a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 7 seconds and a 220 kph (137 mph) top speed. You shouldn't even be drag racing a Clio RS. Standard kit will include Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system bundling the Driving Mode Select, Alcantara seats, 20-inch wheels, LED headlights and a 7-speed DSG, so look for a starting price of around €45,000.