autoevolution
COMING UP:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Skoda Kodiaq RS Explores The Limits of Family Cars in Paris

1 Oct 2018, 14:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Skoda jumped the gun, previewing its two main debuts even before the Paris Motor Show began. We were there to check out the Kodiaq RS, and here's what we found out.
23 photos
Skoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in ParisSkoda Kodiaq RS Explores the Limits of Family Cars in Paris
The first thing is that Skoda officials are really bad at English and numbers. Apparently, the Kodiaq RS has a "140 horsepower engine" and "14 years have passed since Skoda's legendary rally victory." Make that 240 and 40, and we'll be ok.

Second of all, even Skoda knows they didn't try very hard with this project, as the 2.0-liter turbo diesel "didn't need to be tuned further" to achieve the Nurburgring record, which nobody takes very seriously. The SUV needed 9 minutes and 29.84 seconds to complete a lap of the Green Hell.

That's about a minute and a half off the pace of a real hot hatch, which we associate the RS brand with. We bet there are other 7-seat SUVs that are even faster but never went for a record lap.

We might be looking at this project from a completely wrong angle. If you consider the Kodiaq to be a very nice Skoda SUV, then the RS is the nicest version of that. Likewise, the Octavia RS TDI is not faster than a base Octavia 1.8 TSI, but it's more desirable.

As we've discussed in our previous post, the RS body kit is quite subtle here. They basically just blacked out the upper grille, changed the lower one and included a bunch of elements from the Kodiaq SportLine. At least the rear exhaust features those trademark double mufflers, and they don't look face.

The unimpressive specs also include a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 7 seconds and a 220 kph (137 mph) top speed. You shouldn't even be drag racing a Clio RS. Standard kit will include Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system bundling the Driving Mode Select, Alcantara seats, 20-inch wheels, LED headlights and a 7-speed DSG, so look for a starting price of around €45,000.
Skoda Kodiaq RS Skoda Kodiaq RS performance suv 2018 Paris Motor Show
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
May the Space Force Be With You WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
SKODA models:
SKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVSKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactSKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniAll SKODA models  
 
 