Skoda Kodiaq Owners Are Reporting Some Problems

14 Jun 2018, 20:59 UTC ·
You buy a car from the Volkswagen Group because it's safe, reliable and well built. Even Skoda has shaken off its old reputation and is edging into the premium car territory.
A few days ago, Skoda said demand for its cars is so high that it might have to outsource production. The Kodiaq was a big part of that, with over 100,000 units last year.

The range has something for everybody, from 1.4-liter engines to 2-liter ones, Scoutline, Sportline and the luxurious L&K. With options, this bad boy can easily crack €50,000. But it's worth it, considering how practical and well built this SUV is, right?

Still, with the RS model in the spotlight the past few weeks, we wondered if Skoda isn't pushing itself to the point where the cracks are showing. A few things popped up on YouTube.

For instance, one owner is showing how the door handles creek when you grab them. I don't know why, but Skoda has always had issues with this kind of stuff. On the Mk1 Octavia, the whole door card can come off if you pull too hard, while the Mk2 has trim problems. At least nothing fell off the Kodiaq, so they are making progress, right?

Another fellow, who's made his whole channel around "The Bear" reporter problems with the front assist sensors, which is something most manufacturers experience. Also, during the spring, the trunk cover stopped rolling back.

But we didn't stop there and found a forum where people are discussing their issues with the Kodiaq. Some reported premature wear of the wheel, rattling sounds, and the upholstery coming apart.

Of course, you can have these issues with a BMW or Mercedes costing twice as much. What's important is how the manufacturer deals with these flaws. Skoda has great owner satisfaction scores, so your Kodiaq should be well taken care of, but we can't help feeling bad for second-hand buyers five years from now.

