Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Makes Spyshots Debut With New Bumper

It was bound to happen - everyone's favorite Czech 7-seater is getting its mid-life facelift. It's no secret that the Kodiaq is now Skoda's bread earner, and we wouldn't be surprised to see many new technologies being added for 2020.
Skoda undoubtedly messed up the Octavia during its facelift, but the only other SUV they facelifted was the Yeti, so there's no reason to believe they will mess this up. The test first test prototype has just been spied testing in the Alps, and it gives us only glimpses of the future.
The one piece that is 100% changed here is that front bumper. The aim seems to be to make the Kodiaq more upright and rugged, a bit like a Range Rover. That's why the new grille it taller and surrounded by a larger frame. And you can tell its new by the fact that the notch in the hood doesn't line up.
Other changes include vertical air intakes on the sides of the bumper, which remind us of the new Evoque and Discovery Sport facelift. It will take a little longer for the headlights to be changed, but we expect to see the same adaptive Matrix LED system developed for the Superb facelift.
Around the back of the crossover, Skoda should make just a few minor changes to the taillights and bumpers, saving some development money here. Meanwhile, the interior should benefit from the tech that's being developed for the next roster of MQB cars, like the Golf 8 and Octavia 4.
We expect to see a higher-resolution digital dash, perhaps the MIB 3 infotainment with constant updates or the new capacitive switches we've seen on several concepts (for the lights and climate control). Also, the Kodiaq facelift should be more capable of coloring between the lines, detecting hazards behind it, perhaps even communicating with other vehicles.
The one new engine we can confirm is the 2.0 TDI Evo, still making 150 HP, but more efficient thanks to MHEV assistance. Also, the new 1.5 TSI should be a better entry-level engine. Skoda has repeatedly promised a plug-in version of this car. We expect the Kodiaq iV to debut next year with a 13 kWh battery pack, a 156 HP 1.4-liter turbo and 115 HP electric motor.
