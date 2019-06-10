autoevolution
 

Skoda Karoq Velo Concept Washes, Carries, and Stores All Of Your Biking Gear

10 Jun 2019, 13:20 UTC
In the world of cycling, Skoda is a valuable partner for world-class events such as the Tour de France. The Czech brand rolled out the Skoda Cycling Collection 2019 in April, but not even that comes close to the Karoq Velo Concept.
Based on the compact crossover that replaces the Yeti, the Velo features a spin cycle washing machine, pressure washer, and a drone station. The must-have cycling kit includes a two-bike rack on the roof and space for a single bicycle inside. Roominess is the name of the game here, and the Velo also features enough room for three occupants.

A Wi-Fi hotspot, DJI camera drone, and cool box mounted between the two rear seats round off the list of modifications. From a visual standpoint, the only change from the bone-stock Karok is the bicycle chain-inspired livery. More than 1,500 active riders were asked to suggest ideas for their perfect cycling support vehicle, and the Velo is what came out of this assignment.

The concept may be a one-off car, but an accessory package inspired by the Velo is available to order right now. Some of the highlights include the Skoda-branded tire pump and bracket, bicycle lights, and a multi-tool for your two-wheeled means of personal transportation.

Skoda hasn’t mentioned what hides under the skin of the Velo, but the sole photograph of the dashboard reveals a high-rpm redline. The driving footage of the concept and DSG transmission are indicators the one-off utilizes the 1.5 TSI four-cylinder turbo, capable of 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque in this application.

This engine-transmission combination is also available with all-wheel drive, adding a Haldex fifth-generation system to the mix. This type of coupling works with a BorgWarner TorqTransfer System, electro-hydraulic clutch actuator, and an integrated electronic control unit.

In terms of pricing, the cheapest Karoq in the United Kingdom starts at 21,945 pounds sterling while the 1.5 TSI with the DSG and 4x4 is 26,135 pounds sterling.

