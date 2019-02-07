Skoda Kamiq Spied on the Road, Looks Much Bigger Than Rivals

Skoda's first SUV was the Yeti, loved and hated in equal measure. However, it also sparked a revolution that would give the Czech Republic one of the largest car and crossover brands in the world. The Kamiq is their latest such model, and it looks set to fill out the SUV body styles they offer, at least in Europe.

12 photos SUV names are a bit confusing:



Identifying the vehicle is easy because of all the teasers released ahead of the upcoming debut. With split headlights, the Kamiq will remind some of the original Yeti, though this feature is also pretty common for crossovers - Kia, Nissan, Citroen.



Remember when Skoda said it would make a crossover version of the Scala hatch? This is it. The two have almost the same wheelbase at 2,650mm, give or less. The trunk is the same size, and the single photo we have of the



This particular prototype seems to have a solid rear axle, which makes AWD impossible. But most versions of the larger Karoq are also FWD unless you're willing to have the 190 HP and spend a lot of money.



Speaking of engines, the Kamiq is going to be powered by two versions of the 1.0 TSI and two of the 1.5 TSI... eventually, though, at launch, you'll only have a choice between 115 and 150 HP. The diesel option will be frugal 1.6 TDI . In most cases, a 7-speed DSG will be available.



Expect to see the Kamiq at the Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, with sales starting in late summer for the European market. There's no denying that Skoda'snames are a bit confusing: Kodiaq , Karoq and now Kamiq. The only reason we can tell them apart is we talk about them all the time. But the formula for this latest model is simple to understand. This is a subcompact crossover, but knowing Skoda, they are going to make it compact-sized.Identifying the vehicle is easy because of all the teasers released ahead of the upcoming debut. With split headlights, the Kamiq will remind some of the original Yeti, though this feature is also pretty common for crossovers - Kia, Nissan, Citroen.Remember when Skoda said it would make a crossover version of the Scala hatch? This is it. The two have almost the same wheelbase at 2,650mm, give or less. The trunk is the same size, and the single photo we have of the interior revealed it's "stolen" from the Scala. So the Kamiq isn't a subcompact at all and should have similar amounts of cabin space to the Nissan Qashqai.This particular prototype seems to have a solid rear axle, which makesimpossible. But most versions of the larger Karoq are alsounless you're willing to have the 190and spend a lot of money.Speaking of engines, the Kamiq is going to be powered by two versions of the 1.0 TSI and two of the 1.5 TSI... eventually, though, at launch, you'll only have a choice between 115 and 150 HP. The diesel option will be frugal 1.6. In most cases, a 7-speed DSG will be available.Expect to see the Kamiq at the Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, with sales starting in late summer for the European market.