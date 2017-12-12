Skoda Fabia WRC Special Editon Has Green Wheels and 1.4 Turbo

The powertrain in question is the 1.4 TSI petrol 4-banger producing 125 HP
and 200 Nm of torque. We know that doesn't sound like much, but the days of the Fabia RS are long over.
In any case, the upgraded Fabia will do 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds, about 1 second faster than the 1.0 TSI, and tops out at 203 km/h. It's equipped as standard with a 7-speed DSG, so launches should be easy to pull off.
Beyond that, the special edition is constructed using the Monte Carlo package. So you get sports suspension with lower ground clearance and adapted firmer shock absorbers. The D-shaped leather steering wheel, sports seats, and body kit also come from the Monte Carlo, but the re-tuned exhaust system is probably specific to this car.
The Fabia WRC special edition also stands out thanks to white candy paint with a contrasting black roof, plus 17-inch Savio wheels available in three colors: bright green, yellow or black. There's a "WRC 2 2017 champion" label as a reference to the successful Skoda Motorsport cars.
The Fabia is not the most advanced supermini made by the VW Group, and as such, they had to install every bell and whistle to ensure all 1,300 special edition models sell quickly. The list of standard kit includes heated front seats, a reversing camera, the Amundsen navigation screen, automatic climate control, Keyless-Go, rear parking sensors, electric windows front and rear, adaptive cruise control as well as smart wipers and headlights.
Sales will begin in February 2018 in 21 markets, including Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Island, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, and Latvia