autoevolution
 

Skoda Fabia WRC Special Editon Has Green Wheels and 1.4 Turbo

12 Dec 2017, 16:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Fabia R5 just won a WRC2 title, and Skoda is celebrating with a limited-edition road car. Sure, it's mainly about the stickers and paint, but this hatchback also comes with a powerful engine you can't usually get.
4 photos
Skoda Fabia WRC Special Editon Has Green Wheels and 1.4 TurboSkoda Fabia WRC Special Editon Has Green Wheels and 1.4 Turbo
The powertrain in question is the 1.4 TSI petrol 4-banger producing 125 HP and 200 Nm of torque. We know that doesn't sound like much, but the days of the Fabia RS are long over.

In any case, the upgraded Fabia will do 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds, about 1 second faster than the 1.0 TSI, and tops out at 203 km/h. It's equipped as standard with a 7-speed DSG, so launches should be easy to pull off.

Beyond that, the special edition is constructed using the Monte Carlo package. So you get sports suspension with lower ground clearance and adapted firmer shock absorbers. The D-shaped leather steering wheel, sports seats, and body kit also come from the Monte Carlo, but the re-tuned exhaust system is probably specific to this car.

The Fabia WRC special edition also stands out thanks to white candy paint with a contrasting black roof, plus 17-inch Savio wheels available in three colors: bright green, yellow or black. There's a "WRC 2 2017 champion" label as a reference to the successful Skoda Motorsport cars.

The Fabia is not the most advanced supermini made by the VW Group, and as such, they had to install every bell and whistle to ensure all 1,300 special edition models sell quickly. The list of standard kit includes heated front seats, a reversing camera, the Amundsen navigation screen, automatic climate control, Keyless-Go, rear parking sensors, electric windows front and rear, adaptive cruise control as well as smart wipers and headlights.

Sales will begin in February 2018 in 21 markets, including Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Island, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, and Latvia
skoda fabia WRC Fabia R5 Skoda
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SKODA models:
SKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniSKODA Octavia Combi RSSKODA Octavia Combi RS MediumSKODA Octavia Combi 4x4SKODA Octavia Combi 4x4 MediumAll SKODA models  