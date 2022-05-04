Skoda Fabia Comes on Top in Important Design Competition

Skoda's extremely popular entry-level model did it again and won the renowned Red Dot Award for outstanding product design for the third time, after coming on top in 2008 and 2015.
The Red Dot Design Award is an international design competition for product design, communication design and concepts. Debuting in 1955, it's one of the most important and prestigious competitions when we talk about a car's looks.
The votes are made by 48 jury members from 23 nations, including designers, professors, journalists and many other experts. The criteria are strictly chosen, with functionality, durability, ergonomics, and environmental friendliness being the most important. Skoda is one of the most successful automakers in this competition, winning 17 awards throughout the years.
"Winning the Red Dot Award for the new FABIA is a very special honour and wonderful confirmation of our work. I would like to thank the entire team, who strive to develop our models' product identity with great dedication and enthusiasm every day," said Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda design.
"For over ten years now, our cars have regularly impressed the internationally renowned jury members with their emotive design, generous space, practicality and excellent value for money – an attractive package all-round that our customers also appreciate."
The fourth generation of Fabia offers the most space in its segment, and scored some crucial points in the design category. Besides the LED lights, the Fabia features crystalline structures inspired by Bohemian glass art.
A lovely tribute made by the Skoda model for the native country appears on the front doors, with stylish elements representing the traditional triangles from the Czech Republic flag. The latest Fabia generation comes with three versions of the same 1.0 liter 3-cylinder engine, with a power output from 95 hp to 110 hp.
The Skoda Fabia is one of the most affordable and the best city cars you can buy in 2022.
