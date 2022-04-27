Skoda Enyaq iV Resumes Production Following Ukrainian Cable Harnesses Crunch

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affected the automotive industry as well, but Skoda found a way to address the bottlenecks caused by the ongoing war.
After several weeks of downtime, Mlada Boleslav has restarted Enyaq iV production to the tune of 1,000 examples per week. Skoda highlights that a shortage of cable harnesses from Ukraine stopped the assembly line in its tracks, but fails to mention where the replacement harnesses are produced.
Controlled by the Volkswagen Group, the Czech automaker also notes that full production capacity is the long-term goal of Mlada Boleslav. Skoda further notes that it’s not possible to make predictions about supply chains right now, which is understandable considering the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Capacity will gradually increase over a two-month period. In the long term, Skoda is targeting up to 370 Enyaq iV and Enyaq iV Coupe vehicles per day. Based on the MEB modular electric vehicle architecture of the Volkswagen ID.4 compact crossover, the Czech alternatives are offered with a choice of three battery capacities: 55 kWh, 62 kWh, and 82 kWh.
The MEB can support rear- and all-wheel-drive applications. Back home in the Czech Republic, the Skoda Enyaq iV can be purchased for the princely sum of 1,124,900 koruny or $48,400 at current exchange rates. What do you get for your money? The list starts with the mid-range battery and rear-wheel drive, a configuration that offers up to 404 kilometers (251 miles).
Even if we’re dealing with quite a heavy car, the Enyaq iV 60 is much obliged to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 8.8 seconds with the standard low-resistance tires. At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Enyaq iV 80x with a dual-motor powertrain, the large battery, 509 kilometers (316 miles) of range, and 6.9 seconds to three-digit velocities.
The first MEB vehicle produced outside Germany, the Enyaq iV “is a great testament to our high level of engineering expertise and highlights the degree of trust the VW Group has in our workforce,” said CEO Thomas Schafer.
Controlled by the Volkswagen Group, the Czech automaker also notes that full production capacity is the long-term goal of Mlada Boleslav. Skoda further notes that it’s not possible to make predictions about supply chains right now, which is understandable considering the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Capacity will gradually increase over a two-month period. In the long term, Skoda is targeting up to 370 Enyaq iV and Enyaq iV Coupe vehicles per day. Based on the MEB modular electric vehicle architecture of the Volkswagen ID.4 compact crossover, the Czech alternatives are offered with a choice of three battery capacities: 55 kWh, 62 kWh, and 82 kWh.
The MEB can support rear- and all-wheel-drive applications. Back home in the Czech Republic, the Skoda Enyaq iV can be purchased for the princely sum of 1,124,900 koruny or $48,400 at current exchange rates. What do you get for your money? The list starts with the mid-range battery and rear-wheel drive, a configuration that offers up to 404 kilometers (251 miles).
Even if we’re dealing with quite a heavy car, the Enyaq iV 60 is much obliged to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 8.8 seconds with the standard low-resistance tires. At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Enyaq iV 80x with a dual-motor powertrain, the large battery, 509 kilometers (316 miles) of range, and 6.9 seconds to three-digit velocities.
The first MEB vehicle produced outside Germany, the Enyaq iV “is a great testament to our high level of engineering expertise and highlights the degree of trust the VW Group has in our workforce,” said CEO Thomas Schafer.