Skoda Enyaq iV Fails to Match the VW ID.4's Moose Test Performance

Earlier this year, the Volkswagen ID.4 went through a moose test. The German electric failed, with its best result standing at 73 km/h (ca. 45 mph). Now, its platform sibling, the Škoda Enyaq iV, went through the same thing, and it did not match the ID.4's performance.
The result is a bit surprising because both electric vehicles are built on the same platform and share numerous components. An interesting difference between the two comes in tire size, as the ID.4 that was tested came with 235/45 R21 tires on the front and 255/40 R21 tires on the rear axle.
Meanwhile, the Škoda Enyaq iV wore 235/50 R20 tires on the front axle and 255/45 R20 on the rear. Both models were fitted with Bridgestone Turanza ECO rubber, summer units with reduced rolling resistance, which might be the factory standard for both EVs.
So, what happened in the moose test organized by the Spaniards at km77.com? Well, the Škoda Enyaq iV was first driven at 77 km/h (ca. 47 mph), but the vehicle hit a few cones. From there, things went south, as the Spanish test driver criticized the behavior of the electronic stability control system, which had an intervention that did not help the driver regain stability.
The best result was achieved at just 67 km/h (ca. 41 mph), which is described as a “particularly low result." Mind you, that is significantly slower than the ID.4's result. The differences between the tested Enyaq iV and ID.4 are too few to mention, besides the same tire type, previously indicated. They both sport a rear-wheel-drive configuration and weigh approximately 4,200 lbs. (1.905 kg). The ID.4 is slightly lighter than the Škoda, but the difference between should be no reason for slowing down the Czech electric SUV that much.
Both EVs should have good stability, as they come with a low center of gravity due to having their battery cells placed in the floor, between the front and rear axles. Fortunately, the electronic stability control system can be reprogrammed and improved if the automaker considers that the vehicle can provide a better result with a different setup.
Meanwhile, the Škoda Enyaq iV wore 235/50 R20 tires on the front axle and 255/45 R20 on the rear. Both models were fitted with Bridgestone Turanza ECO rubber, summer units with reduced rolling resistance, which might be the factory standard for both EVs.
So, what happened in the moose test organized by the Spaniards at km77.com? Well, the Škoda Enyaq iV was first driven at 77 km/h (ca. 47 mph), but the vehicle hit a few cones. From there, things went south, as the Spanish test driver criticized the behavior of the electronic stability control system, which had an intervention that did not help the driver regain stability.
The best result was achieved at just 67 km/h (ca. 41 mph), which is described as a “particularly low result." Mind you, that is significantly slower than the ID.4's result. The differences between the tested Enyaq iV and ID.4 are too few to mention, besides the same tire type, previously indicated. They both sport a rear-wheel-drive configuration and weigh approximately 4,200 lbs. (1.905 kg). The ID.4 is slightly lighter than the Škoda, but the difference between should be no reason for slowing down the Czech electric SUV that much.
Both EVs should have good stability, as they come with a low center of gravity due to having their battery cells placed in the floor, between the front and rear axles. Fortunately, the electronic stability control system can be reprogrammed and improved if the automaker considers that the vehicle can provide a better result with a different setup.