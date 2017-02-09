Skoda Citigo Facelift Revealed, Seems Modeled After Fabia

The Citigo has always been the most sensible of the three city cars made by Volkswagen Group. It's been on the market since 2011, making this mid-life facelift a little late. Also, it's not as comprehensive as the one for the Up! sister.





Still, the 60 and 75 PS versions of the naturally aspirated three-cylinder are in line with what the competition is offering. But on interior space, it's thoroughly trumped by the Ford Ka+.



So what about this facelift stuff? Well, the updates seem modeled after the Fabia supermini, the car from the class above. That's a good thing because the world cannot take another vehicle shaped like the



The contour of the front bumper is largely the same. However, they got rid of the round headlights and installed square ones in a much wider bottom grille. This is an instantly recognizable Skoda feature.



At first glance, the shape of the grille is the same, but it's not, and that has to do with the new hood. Like the



Inside, the 2017 Citigo boasts a two-tone black and beige color combination that looks odd, like it belongs on a 90s car. But we do like the quilted pattern on the seats. The dials have been spruced up with blue lighting and a visible redline, while the Climatronic system available on top-spec Citigo models seems like the only class-leading feature it has to offer. Skoda also gave the Citigo some updates in 2016 , so they've built upon that. But just like last time, the Czechs decided not to offer the turbocharged engine. The 1.0 TSI is supposed to be the future of the entire VW Group, so why they don't offer it as an option is beyond me.Still, the 60 and 75 PS versions of the naturally aspirated three-cylinder are in line with what the competition is offering. But on interior space, it's thoroughly trumped by the Ford Ka+.So what about this facelift stuff? Well, the updates seem modeled after the Fabia supermini, the car from the class above. That's a good thing because the world cannot take another vehicle shaped like the 2017 Octavia. The contour of the front bumper is largely the same. However, they got rid of the round headlights and installed square ones in a much wider bottom grille. This is an instantly recognizable Skoda feature.At first glance, the shape of the grille is the same, but it's not, and that has to do with the new hood. Like the Fabia and also the Rapid, there's a hump in the middle which adds a bit of character. Both the headlights and taillights have revised, but not in a major way.Inside, the 2017 Citigo boasts a two-tone black and beige color combination that looks odd, like it belongs on a 90s car. But we do like the quilted pattern on the seats. The dials have been spruced up with blue lighting and a visible redline, while the Climatronic system available on top-spec Citigo models seems like the only class-leading feature it has to offer.