Skoda Afriq Concept Due Soon as a Heavily Modified Kamiq Dressed in Rally Attire

Subsequent to last month’s teaser , Skoda has stepped forward once again, putting the spotlight on its eighth student car and announcing that it will be named the Afriq. 7 photos



“By naming the new Skoda student car Afriq and paying homage to the Dakar Rally’s roots on the African continent, the apprentices are also drawing attention to Skoda Auto’s newly assigned responsibility for the North Africa region,” said Skoda’s North Africa chief, Arwa Oeljeklaus. “As we have in India and Russia, we also want to apply our expertise to the dynamic growth regions in Africa so that we can efficiently leverage existing synergies for the Group.”



Since the Kamiq is built around the MQB A0 platform, shared with the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Scala, among others, it features a front-engine and front-wheel drive layout. In all likelihood, the Afriq will remain front-wheel drive, unless Skoda’s students will use more elbow grease and somehow fit it with an all-wheel drive system, though we obviously wouldn’t hold our breath for one. Details surrounding the powertrain are unknown at the time of writing.



