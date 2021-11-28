Skinny Guy Is Anything but Your Grandpa's Truck Camper: Fits Nearly Any Pickup Bed

Ladies and gents, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery and tell me if you've ever seen a truck camper like the one here. If you have, then you're quite up-to-date with what's happening in the RV world. If you haven't, then this one's going to be a treat.
What you have before you is the Skinny Guy Camper, from, well, Skinny Guy Campers, a team out Bristol, Indiana. While this is their one and only product of this type, they don't really need more than one model as this puppy is suitable for truck beds ranging from 4.5 feet (1.3 meters) to 8 feet (2.5 meters); that's nearly any truck model on the market.
Even more, the camper features a starting price of 14,500 USD (12,810 EUR at current exchange rates) with the Early Bird Discount applied. Without this discount, the Bare Bones package, as it is called, will run you 15,626 USD (13,805 EUR at current exchange rates). Depending on the trim package you choose, you can be looking at a camper priced at 36,250 USD (32,026 EUR at current exchange rates) without a discount. If you decide to add options, you'll quickly break the $40K mark. So, what will you be getting for this price? Keep reading as it only seems to get better.
how they build it, and that makes sense, trade secrets and all. All I was able to find regarding the construction of the camper is the use of a 1/8-inch aluminum shell and tie-down system.
However, we're told of just about everything that's inside this trinket and what it can do for your off-grid adventures. The only downside is that the features inside will be affected by the trim package you select. If you really want to see what Skinny Guy can achieve, go for the Kit 'N Kaboodle trim and receive everything this camper can offer.
Inside the camper, you'll be able to find seating for four people but come nighttime, only two will have a place to sleep. Sleeping is something just about any camper can offer its owners. For the Skinny Guy, it's about being able to include things like a gas cooktop, sink with hot and cold water, Trauma Combi furnace, fridge, and heated water storage tanks.
doing this outside, but hey, you wanted an outdoor lifestyle.
As they say, I did save the best for last. The main reason I chose to bring this camper to light is the opening system. Sure, it may not sound like a big deal that the living habitat is revealed by a simple self-opening mechanism that you just sit back and watch unfurl, but once in place, the tent canopy also acts as a rainwater collector. What, I'm a sucker for the simple stuff.
With the wave of RV-worthy constructions that have been hitting the market recently, the Skinny Guy Camper seems to bring a breath of fresh air to the truck camper industry. Just a little something something to consider since Christmas is coming up.
