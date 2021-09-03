5 Ford Gets the Transit Custom Nugget Camper Ready for Active and Trail Adventures

Skinny Guy Camper Is a Light but Highly Customizable Adventure Box

Skinny Guy offers six configurations for its camper, guaranteed to fit most North American pick-up trucks . The names of its available models coincide with the interior length of your truck bed. So far, you can pre-order a 4.5 camper (compatible with Rivian R1T), 5.0GLR (compatible with Jeep Gladiator), 5.0 (compatible with Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Ford Ranger, and Chevrolet Colorado), 5.5 (compatible with GMC AT4, Toyota Tundra CrewMax, Ford Raptor, RAM TRX, Chevy Colorado), 6.5 (compatible with Nissan Titan XD, RAM 2500, GMC AT4, with the latter depending on the optional short or long box), and 8.0, designed to fit with an 8’ long bed.You can choose between four colors for your camper : raw aluminum, gray powder coat, gunmetal powder coat, and black powder coat.Depending on the model you choose, the Skinny Guy can weigh between 800 and 1,050 pounds (363 and 476 kg), which is lighter than most competitors. The company ensures that the camper will only be as high as the truck cab, which makes it easier to fit in your garage, as long as your truck does. Skinny Guy Campers also claims the camper has a minimal impact on your car’s fuel mileage.You can get the camper in four trim levels, and depending on what you opt for, you can customize your Skinny Guy to offer everything. It includes a complete indoor dining area, a freshwater tank, 12V electrical system, a portable toilet that can be hidden in a storage compartment, a Truma Combi Eco 14,300-BTU furnace with integrated water heater, sink with cold and hot water, internal fridge, a Red Arc Battery Manager30 with a 150-170 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, to name just the highlights.Skinny Guy can sleep two adults and offers 84” of interior headroom. For the exterior, the manufacturer boasts of its patent-pending Rainwater Catchment System which is integrated into the lid and collects the rainwater shed off the tent area above the bed.You can also get a 100W-1900W integrated solar panel that rotates open and can be used to charge the battery when you’re in travel mode.The Skinny Guy camper starts at around $16,000 for the base model and can go as high as $38,000. You can reserve your camper now.