Skater Smashes Tesla Window With Flashlight, Flees on Skateboard After Alarm Goes Off

Regardless of what you own, it hurts to the core when someone destroys it with or without reason. A recent post on Reddit shows a skater vandalizing a Tesla Model 3 in a parking lot. The entire deed was captured on camera via Sentry Mode. According to the poster, the incident happened last Friday in downtown Portland, Oregon.
One of the worst things that could happen to a car owner is finding your car keyed, scratched, or dented. It's terrible when the perpetrator runs without fessing up, but worse when it's intentional.
According to the Reddit poster, they had gone to downtown Portland to hang out with some friends. They received an alarm notification less than an hour after having parked the car.
The video, posted on a Tesla Model 3 subreddit, shows a skater pounding on the car's windows with a flashlight. They seem startled for a moment, probably from the alarm, before running away and getting on their skateboard.
Tesla owners have had their fair share of vandalism over the years. News of vandals denting, keying, or smashing the EV's windows is not uncommon.
However, unlike other automakers, Tesla comes with Sentry Mode, which sends a notification to the vehicle owner whenever the alarm is triggered. The cameras are also activated, and footage is stored in the cloud.
We aren't sure if Tesla vandals don't think before they act or are just ignorant. If you are vandalizing such a high-tech automobile, it'd probably be wise to do a little research before embarking on your little adventure.
"Not even one hour into leaving my car in the lot, I received a notification that my alarm went off. Rushed out there only took three minutes, and I came back to this. Disgusting people, man. My first brand new car that I have owned for two months," the Tesla owner lamented in the post.
The owner got a quote for $331 for the new glass. While it's not as bad as needing a paint job, it sucks to pay for absurdity. That said, vandalism is shameful and cowardly, and all perpetrators should be held accountable.
According to the Reddit poster, they had gone to downtown Portland to hang out with some friends. They received an alarm notification less than an hour after having parked the car.
The video, posted on a Tesla Model 3 subreddit, shows a skater pounding on the car's windows with a flashlight. They seem startled for a moment, probably from the alarm, before running away and getting on their skateboard.
Tesla owners have had their fair share of vandalism over the years. News of vandals denting, keying, or smashing the EV's windows is not uncommon.
However, unlike other automakers, Tesla comes with Sentry Mode, which sends a notification to the vehicle owner whenever the alarm is triggered. The cameras are also activated, and footage is stored in the cloud.
We aren't sure if Tesla vandals don't think before they act or are just ignorant. If you are vandalizing such a high-tech automobile, it'd probably be wise to do a little research before embarking on your little adventure.
"Not even one hour into leaving my car in the lot, I received a notification that my alarm went off. Rushed out there only took three minutes, and I came back to this. Disgusting people, man. My first brand new car that I have owned for two months," the Tesla owner lamented in the post.
The owner got a quote for $331 for the new glass. While it's not as bad as needing a paint job, it sucks to pay for absurdity. That said, vandalism is shameful and cowardly, and all perpetrators should be held accountable.