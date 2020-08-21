Skala Conversions Turns Ram ProMaster into the Ultimate Camper Van

Nowadays, we’re noticing mobile homes of all shapes and sizes becoming ever more popular. It’s quite safe to assume that this trend is a direct result of travel restrictions and the limitations they bring along with them. I mean, people still need to somehow escape their daily routine and will get very creative in finding new ways to do so.
You will often see Ram’s ProMaster van being used as the starting point for camper conversions. The manufacturer’s 2019 model in the ProMaster 1500 High Top range is brought to life by a 3.6-liter V6 engine, with a Sequential MPI fuel system and a six-speed automatic transmission. This powerplant will deliver up to 280 hp at 6,400 rpm and a torque output of 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) at 4,400 rpm, which travels to its front wheels.
ProMaster 1500’s wheelbase measures 136” (3.45 meters), while the cargo area’s length sits at 122.8” (3.12 meters). One thing’s for sure, there is just about enough room inside this bad boy to transform it into a cozy (but not very spacious) home away from home.
Since we’re on the topic of van transformations, let’s have a quick look at the sheer amount of practical goodness that a Florida-based firm, by the name of Skala Conversions, managed to pack into the back of a 2019 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Top.
Let’s be frank, this is no luxury; but you know what? It doesn’t have to be! Skala’s ProMaster is equipped with a 30-gallon (114 liters) freshwater tank, as well as a 33-gallon (125 liters) tank for grey water. Additionally, a 2.7-gallon (10.22 liters) electric Bosch heater will have you covered for when it’s time to take a hot shower.
To make use of the available space in the best possible way, the company placed the bathroom underneath the foldable queen bed. Besides the full-height shower, you will also find a portable toilet in this area. At the van’s rear, its water storage units, 2,000-watt portable generator and HVAC systems are all nested inside a small compartment.
As to appliances, they include a tiny fridge with a capacity of 3.5 cubic feet (100 liters) and a 700-watt microwave. Considering that an incorporated cooktop isn’t available, a portable stove was made part of the package.
Other highlights include a small dinette and a rather decently sized sink, along with an 8,000-BTU air conditioner and diesel heater. Finally, top-quality insulation wraps everything up, allowing travelers to set off on an adventure whenever they please, regardless of the season.
Skala’s Ram ProMaster found its owner in a matter of days and was sold for just under $70,000. If you’re curious to see some of this company’s other ambitious projects, be sure to visit their Facebook page!
