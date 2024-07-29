Six New GT7 Cars Cost a Whopping 2\.7 Million Credits

I have considered compiling a list of "100 Cars I Need to Drive Before a Die" for several years. Meanwhile, I must start making one featuring cars I've already had a go at: there are quite a few!
Videogames feel annoying to me lately, except for Gran Turismo 7. It allows me to (virtually) experience vehicles I may never even sit in before I move on to a (hopefully) better place. That's why we are excited to see what Polyphony Digital has planned for us every month. We have seen quite a few cars rolling in this year.
Update 1.44 gave us the Toyota GT-One (TS020) '99, and then we drove a bunch of cool machines thanks to Update 1.48. And we have known for some time that 1.49 will deliver six more iconic machines plus a new track. I'll discuss the latter in my upcoming story, as I'll tackle the latest Online Time Trials. So, let's focus on the cars for now.
The E36 adds to the list of previously available M3s in the game, including the E30, the E46, and the E92. I would love to test the new Touring version if possible! As I often do, I picked Tsukuba as my test ground for all six cars. I reached a top speed of 106 mph (172 kph) down the main straight, stopping the clock moments later at 1:08.598. It guarantees an exciting drive, but it's almost two seconds slower than the Urus we got earlier this year (which is normal, given the power/torque difference).
The car's rear end tends to step out occasionally if you're too hard on the throttle, but it's manageable in most situations. I guess it could lap Tsukuba in 65 seconds or less with enough practice and using the steering wheel, and there's certainly a lot of potential for much faster lap times.
I'm bent on having a Giallo Modena (Yellow) Ferrari at some point in life, so there's no guessing which color I opted for in Gran Turismo 7. This vehicle is on a different level than the M3 and is more of a road-legal race car. Even in stock form, it sounds phenomenal, and it will take you up to 130 mph (210 kph) down the main straight.
The interior is also much more modern, and I love the matching-yellow tachometer. I'm sure it could lap Tsukuba in 60 seconds or less with some concentration. But it took me one minute and two seconds to complete the 1.27-mile (2,045-meter) long lap.
I will admit it looks pretty cool, and it's no slouch with 869 bhp on tap (weighing 2,401 lbs/1,089 kg). This thing has a top speed of 233 mph (375 km/h), so it's no wonder it goes up to 167 mph (270 kph) on the small Japanese race track.
I set a fast lap of 51.722 on my second attempt, and I don't think I even came close to its full potential. It needs a steering wheel and plenty of practice to get things right.
With the performance mods, it's much faster than the regular Gallardo, but it's also trickier to drive. I hit 149 mph (240 kph) down the main straight, and my first lap was the fastest at 55.928. Once I started pushing for more, I kept locking up the wheels under braking or causing the vehicle to go sideways.
With the new physics system, pushing cars to their limits is not as easy as before. Some people have even said that the simulation is almost as good as in Assetto Corsa, but it may be too early to judge.
I paid 360,000 credits for it and was eager to see what this NA setup could do around the track. With 517 bhp on tap and a weight of 3,086 lbs (1,400 kg), it stood a good chance of breaking the 60-second barrier. Despite having an RR (Rear Engine/Rear Wheel Drive) setup, it's quite easy to drive (at least using the controller).
I could only take it up to 127 mph (205 kph) down the main straight, but it's pretty fast around the corner, so it stopped the clock at 1:01.164. For good measure, I'll need further testing in this vehicle at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
And I think I was wrong to test it at Tsukuba. After all, it's a rally car, so I must take it to Fishermans Ranch ASAP to see how it fares off-road. Driving on the tarmac is very stable regardless of how much you push it (or perhaps I wasn't going as fast as it can go).
I was almost one second slower in it than the RUF, but it's still faster than the F430 Scuderia and especially the E36 M3. I must drive it again soon, as it's one of the two cars that are set up for the latest Online Time Trial.
