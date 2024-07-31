Six Hot Wheels Batman Cars to Take You Back to the '60s

If only I knew as many things about life when I was in my 20s. I know there's no sense in dwelling on the past. Having today's knowledge back then would have changed everything completely, and we wouldn't even have this conversation.
I know; I get nostalgic every time I dig through Mattel's archives in search of some elusive collection I never got a chance to buy when it launched. Today, my search takes me (and you) back to 2015, when Whiz Kalifa and Charlie Puth launched their hit song "See You Again." But today's story isn't related to The Fast and the Furious franchise.
Instead, it takes on one more tour through Gotham City, as it was portrayed in the Classic TV Series. This set of six cars was part of the Pop Culture lineup and had a different approach to the theme. Instead of using vehicles from the series (as seen with the 85th Anniversary Batmobile Collection), it depicts certain characters and scenes on other popular Hot Wheels castings. You could buy the whole set for about $50, so beware of those who would like to charge $30 apiece.
It's the casting's rarest iteration, with only 10,000 units and a $80 or less price tag. It spent several years as part of the Pop Culture line before Mattel seemingly retired it after its Boulevard series reveal.
The Joker-themed iteration was the only one ever to feature Preferred Series Real Riders wheels, and it makes perfect sense that it had Metalflake Green finish with a partially white roof. The antagonist takes up the left side of the van, while you can see Batman punching him hard on the right side. It can be yours for anywhere between $10 to $36.
It started with the Dragstrip Demons series and ended with the model you see here, nine iterations later. It's the casting that can easily persuade you into acquiring the full collection, and the Batman-themed model is no exception. The designers used dark blue and yellow on the body, while the car rolled on Redline Mag-Style Real Riders wheels.
You'll see Gotham's hero on both sides of the vehicle and the hood, and you can bet this collectible features an opening body like most special Funny Car releases from Hot Wheels. You can expect slightly higher prices for this model, ranging between $15 to $37.
Given his proportions, I understand why Mattel used the '49 Ford COE for the job. The diecast manufacturer used the casting between 2010 and 2019, which provided enough time for ten variations. It was a premium-exclusive model, spending most of its shelf life in the Nostalgic Brands and Pop Culture series.
You'll see the Penguin alone on one side of the truck while Robin punches him on the other. The matching, white Moon Disc wheels look great against the white and grey casting, and I was shocked to see that you can pick it up for as low as $6.
I even spotted one version with an asking price of over $600, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's worth that much. Cat Woman's car was purple with a white roof and sat on Gold Real Riders wheels.
Prices start at $7, but I imagine some people would be ecstatic to own one of these machines. I might have been more interested if the designers would have used something like the '71 El Camino instead.
It went through Count Chocula, the 3 Musketeers, and a Scooby Doo iteration before landing in Gotham. The Metalflake purple finish looks great against the lime green interior, and I must say it was a great idea to cover the car in question marks to emphasize the theme.
For once, the wheels aren't even that important to the story, but you can never go wrong with Mag-style Real Riders, can you? You'll need an extra $8 to $31 for this vehicle, and there's one more left on our list today.
The complete collection of the latter requires 18 iterations, only two of which have a Premium finish. The first was part of the Pop Culture: General Mills set in 2014 (Lucky Charms). The other is a tribute to Batman's trusty sidekick, Robin!
Whamm and Zzzwap show up on the van next to the hero, who is taking a punch at a crime in Gotham. The Preferred Series Off-Road Real Riders are the perfect wheels for the job, and I'm putting this collectible on my must-have list again! It's a genuine bargain, with prices ranging from $12 to $26!
Volkswagen Custom Deluxe Wagon
'78 Corvette Funny Car
'49 Ford COE
School Busted
'70 Chevelle Delivery
Ford F-150
