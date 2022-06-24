Sitting for 30 Years, Still Irresistible: 1968 Dodge Charger Is an Incredible Barn Find

Barn finds are rarely good news, but when they are, they bring back fantastic cars that are worth a small fortune.
This 1968 Charger is just the living proof in this regard.
In storage for more than 3 decades, this 1968 Dodge Charger seems to have the full package for a perfect restoration candidate. It comes with a lot of documentation (the seller says on Craigslist that the build sheet could also be in the car), a rather low mileage (43,000 miles – this is approximately 69,000 kilometers), and it continues to be almost entirely original.
The overall condition of the car is impressive, to say the least. The rust doesn’t seem to be at all an issue, and the only metal work that is required appears to come down to some dents in the rear and the front.
The engine under the hood is the original 318 (5.2-liter) V8 unit, and while 30 years in storage typically leaves us with a locked-up powerplant, this isn’t really the case this time. The owner says the engine starts and runs very well, and this is impressive, to say the least, especially considering the long time spent in storage.
The interior also appears to be in a rather solid shape, and probably the only real problem is the rip in the driver’s seat. Otherwise, a thorough wash is what this Charger appears to need, at least based on the provided photos.
Some parts have already been replaced, so the car now comes with new brakes and a new carburetor, but the original ones are still in the trunk if someone is aiming for a restoration to factory specifications.
It goes without saying that a Charger like this one isn’t easy to find, especially after spending so many years in storage. Unsurprisingly, the car isn’t selling for cheap, so whoever wants to take it home should be ready to spend no more, no less than $57,000.
