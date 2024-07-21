Sirius Camper Van Offers a Well-Appointed Mobile Habitat With a Chic Industrial Aesthetic

A few years ago, living out of a vehicle was seen as a last resort, used only when all other options had failed. Today, van life is a dream for many folks who want to escape the urban rat race and the demands of the modern world. Due to their ideal mix of mobility and convenience, camper vans are the preferred way to explore the world, with both digital nomads and travel lovers seeing them as the ultimate adventure vehicles.
For many folks, camper vans represent a lifestyle choice, and the fact that they can be customized and designed to be exactly what you want them to be is one of the things that make them so popular among those who seek more freedom and adventure. The camper van we're checking out today is a true inspiration for those who want a moody and dark aesthetic in their home on wheels.
This incredible van conversion is called Sirius and was custom-built by the amazing crew at Reset & Chill Campers. If you haven't heard about them, know that this UK-based van outfitter specializes in creating luxury van conversions tailored to suit the design style of the owner. With extensive experience in building, renovating, and maintaining high-end chalets and apartments in a luxury ski resort in the French Alps, the team incorporates everything they've learned into their builds.
Based on a rare Indium grey Volkswagen Crafter LWB measuring 14 feet in length (4.3 meters), Sirius is a five-berth camper that allows you to experience van life in style and comfort. It boasts a rather unassuming exterior, but the solar panels mounted on the roof and the Tentbox rooftop tent are a telltale sign that someone might be living inside.
The interior, on the other hand, is as ingenious as it is unique. Besides introducing a well-thought-out layout that makes great use of every available square inch, it boasts a dark and moody aesthetic that could be best described as industrial chic. Black is the dominant color inside this beautifully crafted mobile home, and the designers paired it with a bit of gray on the walls and natural wood for the bench tops.
Despite the dark and moody theme inside this camper van, the living space isn't gloomy or dim. A couple of windows and a sizeable pop-top hatch bring in plenty of natural light and amplify the sense of spaciousness. In addition, the oak flooring and beautiful wood-slatted ceiling add warmth and coziness to the space.
The multifunctional floor plan cleverly incorporates residential-style touches that enhance functionality, such as an extendable bed, a full-size shower, and a proper dinette. Unlike other van conversions that eliminate the fixed division wall between the cabin and the back area, Sirius' designers have left it in place, as the first area behind the cab is the bathroom.
The extra roomy quadrant shower cubicle is truly impressive. Apart from offering plenty of space (100x760mm) for showering, it invites you to do it in a super chic ambiance thanks to the lightweight marble tile effect wall panels. A custom-made Tambourline sliding door offers complete privacy inside, while hidden ambient shower lights will create a spa-like atmosphere inside.
Next up is a gorgeous kitchen with a real oak countertop and loads of storage in under-bench and overhead cabinets. A surprise feature is the vanity cupboard, which is designed with a mirror and lighting for you to do your makeup in the morning. You'll be inspired to cook up a storm inside this kitchen, and a dual-burner gas cooktop, a gorgeous granite sink with cold and hot water, and a Dometic fridge/freezer will come in handy. A Truma gas hot water boiler/heater is hidden in the cabinet under the sink for your convenience.
Across from the kitchen, you'll find a small dinette with a small seating pod that houses the portable toilet and a removable table. It combines with a full-width built-in bench, creating the perfect setup for hanging out with friends or working on your laptop if you need to. The bench can also be used as a bunk bed if necessary.
The back of the van is occupied by a cleverly designed platform bed that basically serves as the master bedroom. It features a sliding extension that turns it into a king-size bed, offering plenty of room for two adults to sleep comfortably. As mentioned, this is a five-berth camper, and the true pièce de resistance is the Tentbox rooftop tent that adds another sleeping space for two right under the stars.
The raised bed creates a huge garage space at the back of the van, perfect for stowing away camping gear, luggage, and even a couple of bikes. This is also where the electric system, battery bank, and water tank are located.
All in all, the Sirius camper van by Reset and Chill Campers is a well-appointed living space for anyone who wants comfort and convenience on the road. Equipped with a roomy shower, a functional kitchen, and dedicated areas for sleeping and lounging, it provides all the amenities and then some to kick-start your adventure in style.