Sir Ernest Shackleton's Lost Ship Endurance Found in Antarctica After 107-Year Mystery

Over a century after it sunk, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, was finally found. An expedition team has just located the greatest shipwreck of all times, that sunk in 1915 in the Weddel Sea.
In 1915, Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew, which included 28 members, started an incredible journey of survival after their ship, ironically named Endurance, sunk following a collision with ice floes. Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition (1914 – 1917) was meant to achieve the first crossing of the White Continent from the Weddell Sea via the South Pole to the Ross Sea. The legendary expedition to the Antarctic was the inspiration of several books.
It took over a century to locate the remains of the ship. Just last month, an expedition called Endurance22 began in Cape Town, South Africa, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s death. The journey of the SA Agulhas II ship, that departed from South Africa, could be followed on a dedicated website day by day.
Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship was found on March 5, 2022, off the coast in Antarctica, at a depth of 3,008 meters (9,867 ft), and approximately 6.4 km (4 mi) south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s Captain, Frank Worsley.
Endurance22’s expedition leader Dr. John Shears said via The Guardian: “The Endurance22 expedition has reached its goal. We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search."
He continued: “In addition, we have undertaken important scientific research in a part of the world that directly affects the global climate and environment.”
The Antarctic expedition team noted that the ship remained intact. The expedition’s director of exploration said it’s “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen.
Historian and broadcaster Dan Snow said the wreck was in an “astonishing state of preservation.” He added via Twitter: “Nothing was touched on the wreck. Nothing retrieved. It was surveyed using the latest tools and its position confirmed. It is protected by the Antarctic Treaty. Nor did we wish to tamper with it.”
We have super high definition film of the wreck, multi beam sonar and a hugely accurate laser model. Nothing has been touched or retrieved.