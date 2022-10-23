Single Woman Lives and Travels Around in a KIMBO Pickup Camper Attached to a Toyota Tacoma

Meet Jesse, a young woman who travels around with her dogs in a KIMBO pickup camper mounted on a Toyota Tacoma.
The KIMBO is constructed out of aluminum and can be easily taken off with the removable jack lifts. This camper is made of tiny removable panels, which reminds us of a LEGO set. This way if one panel gets damaged you do not need to change the whole camper, but only a tiny piece.
Walking inside, we get into one big room with a propane-powered Dickinson heater, a Dometic 12V fridge, and a small sink.
On the other side of the kitchenette, Jesse arranged a working space area with a small table that goes from underneath the raised storage shelves. A solar generator and air conditioning can also be found here.
The bedroom hosts a double-size bed with a big window that lets you sun gaze. To combat the heat that is produced in a metal box like this, an air fan was added on the roof, and also an air system underneath the bed.
A few LED lights illuminate this whole tiny camper, while also creating a cozy and warm atmosphere.
Between the kitchen and bedroom, there is a small hidden compartment underneath the floor. A pull-out shower was added here. The shower curtain attaches to the roof hooks that are all around the air fan. The compartment also has a floor with many drain holes; this way the water is taken out of the camper through a tube.
For the owner's electricity and hot water needs, a few solar panels have been installed on the roof, and a 7-pound propane tank can be found on the rear side. Living off-grid might be an annoyance, but it is worth the pain for taking care of our planet.
As you can see, this is not your usual small house; it is very compact with limited space to even move around, but it works well for people who only need a tiny space to live in while traveling around.
