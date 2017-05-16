Singapore Car Dealer Gets Inspired by Vending Machines, Stacks Cars In Showroom

Vending machines and cars do not mix, right? A car dealer
in Singapore has a different opinion.
Instead of customizing cars with pimp-my-ride style vending machines, the business named Autobahn Motors has decided to place its inventory in a building with glass walls, which is operated in a similar manner to the average vending machine.
Their showroom in Singapore
was constructed last December, but it recently made headlines across the world after they made a presentation video that explains the concept.
The problem in the area was finding a building that is wide enough to accommodate multiple cars. It promptly became evident that the cost of rent of space that big would have been bad for business.
Instead of keeping a few cars on the showroom
floor, and the rest in storage, the dealer manages to stock the entire inventory in a glass tower that has built-in elevators for the automobiles. The prospective client would enter the building on the ground floor, and scroll through a list of cars on a tablet.
If the potential buyer finds an exciting product in one of the 60 slots of the 15-story tower, he or she could press a button to have the vehicle retrieved to the ground floor.
According to Gary Hong, the general manager of Autobahn Motors, the vending machine format has made the company stand out from its rivals while also making efficient use of space.
Other countries have applied the idea of cars stacked in a tower to replace traditional parking facilities. It is worth noting that Autobahn Motors in Singapore is not the only car dealer in the world with this exhibition concept.
An American company has similar towers in San Antonio (Texas), where it stores up to 30 cars on eight floors, Tech Crunch
informs. Therefore, the Singapore structure is the biggest in the world, but we would not be surprised to see the idea replicated in Dubai on an even larger scale, if not anywhere else where space is a problem, while competition is fierce.