“Sinch” Is a Foldable, Heavy-duty E-bike That Is About to Go Worldwide

What we’re talking about here is this beast of a foldable bike. It’s known as the Sinch and is the hottest and most capable to hit recent streets. But what makes it so hot? Let's find out shall we.
From the start we can tell it's meant for business. The huge four-inch wide tires allow any sort of terrains to be conquered and offer a smooth ride in doing so. From driveway, to asphalt and even some light off road riding. Maybe not as off-road as the Kuberg, but that’s a whole different category all together. The Sinch is more an all-around e-bike.
Let's simply start this with the frame. Composed of double butted aluminum alloy, the frame is light enough and sturdy to hold a rider of 250 lbs (114kg) and a cargo limit of 50 lbs (22.6kg), plus components. The total weight of the bike just 68 lbs (30.8 kg).
For suspension we find a 45mm RST suspension fork with lockout. But because the rear of the bike has no suspension, so large Kenda tires are used to offer some more comfort. Then again, you could always buy a saddle with a built-in suspension to help smooth things out even more.
As for the electronics, were in for quite a bit. To start we have to mention the removable lithium-ion battery. 48V and 14Ah (672Wh) running on Samsung cells. This battery powers the 750W (peak) 48V brushless motor, while for sustained function, the motor runs at 500W. This set-up allows the Sinch some pretty good run times and range. She has a range of 30 miles (48.2km) with speeds up to 20mph (32kph), but once you’re out of juice, you’ll be standing by for over four hours for a full charge.
But the pedal assist components offer five different riding modes. The slowest riding mode offers a top speed of 10 mph (16 kph) but an astronomical range of 71 miles (114.2 km). While the fastest of 20 mph (32 kph) speed offers 38 miles (61 km) of travel with pedal assist, eight extra miles (12.8 km) in comparison to no pedaling. To handle braking at such speeds, Tektro MD-M810 disk brakes with 180mm rotors are stock.
Like all of this wasn’t enough, if you do happen to order a Sinch for the $1,500 (1,275 Euro) it costs, you can simply assemble it in under five minutes in the comfort of your home.
From the start we can tell it's meant for business. The huge four-inch wide tires allow any sort of terrains to be conquered and offer a smooth ride in doing so. From driveway, to asphalt and even some light off road riding. Maybe not as off-road as the Kuberg, but that’s a whole different category all together. The Sinch is more an all-around e-bike.
Let's simply start this with the frame. Composed of double butted aluminum alloy, the frame is light enough and sturdy to hold a rider of 250 lbs (114kg) and a cargo limit of 50 lbs (22.6kg), plus components. The total weight of the bike just 68 lbs (30.8 kg).
For suspension we find a 45mm RST suspension fork with lockout. But because the rear of the bike has no suspension, so large Kenda tires are used to offer some more comfort. Then again, you could always buy a saddle with a built-in suspension to help smooth things out even more.
As for the electronics, were in for quite a bit. To start we have to mention the removable lithium-ion battery. 48V and 14Ah (672Wh) running on Samsung cells. This battery powers the 750W (peak) 48V brushless motor, while for sustained function, the motor runs at 500W. This set-up allows the Sinch some pretty good run times and range. She has a range of 30 miles (48.2km) with speeds up to 20mph (32kph), but once you’re out of juice, you’ll be standing by for over four hours for a full charge.
But the pedal assist components offer five different riding modes. The slowest riding mode offers a top speed of 10 mph (16 kph) but an astronomical range of 71 miles (114.2 km). While the fastest of 20 mph (32 kph) speed offers 38 miles (61 km) of travel with pedal assist, eight extra miles (12.8 km) in comparison to no pedaling. To handle braking at such speeds, Tektro MD-M810 disk brakes with 180mm rotors are stock.
Like all of this wasn’t enough, if you do happen to order a Sinch for the $1,500 (1,275 Euro) it costs, you can simply assemble it in under five minutes in the comfort of your home.