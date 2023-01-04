SilverYachts' Wanderlust Explorer Features Lavish Interiors With a Zen Atmosphere

Luxury yacht Wanderlust, the second hull in the SilverYachts shipyard’s Silver World Explorer line of military-looking vessels, was delivered in October 2022 and joined the charter fleet with Burgess, offering guests thrilling adventures and exploration opportunities in the most remote places on the planet.
When it was delivered last year, we only got to see glimpses of Wanderlust's interior design, but now the Australian shipbuilder has released images of the motor yacht’s interiors, and they certainly live up to its name.
Designed as a sports activity vessel (SAV), the 280-foot (85.3-meter) explorer features a striking exterior design signed off by well-known designer Espen Øino. It boasts an imposing profile and a high-performance aluminum hull, but the shipyard has made some modifications to its exterior compared to its predecessor, the Bold, which featured a military, utilitarian aesthetic.
Interior design was penned by Vain Interiors and is as remarkable as the exterior. The uncompromised luxury inside Wanderlust certainly makes it stand out from the crowd. Thanks to the impressive 36-foot (11-meter) beam, the superyacht boasts a generous interior that offers accommodation for up to 12 overnight guests in eight cabins, as well as lavish seating areas. Excellent service onboard is guaranteed, considering 21 crew members will be there to cater to their needs.
An entire private deck is reserved for the owner, and besides the luxurious cabin with en-suite bathroom and private office, they will be able to enjoy a winter garden with floor-to-ceiling glass that slides away and turns the space into an open-air shaded terrace, as well as a private lounge and dining area. The rest of the guest suites, located on the main deck, are equally lavish and comfortable, finished in neutral tones with a contemporary aesthetic.
Wanderlust’s high-ceiling sky lounge is surrounded by a glass band and features an interactive ceiling that creates a zen-like atmosphere and a ginormous screen that can stream video from the dolphin cam in the bow.
Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of experiences onboard Wanderlust, as the yacht features a superb glass-fronted jacuzzi and alfresco dining space on the sundeck, a generous sun lounge, a bar and barbeque on the upper deck, an outdoor cinema on the main deck, as well as a fully-equipped gym. Dramatic underwater lights will create a beautiful atmosphere for beautiful nights under the stars.
Wanderlust’s 4,305-square-foot (400 square-meter) aft deck can house tenders up to 50 feet (15 meters) for those moments when guests want to enjoy some water adventures. The yacht’s sides fold down to offer uninterrupted views of the surroundings and create more space for relaxation and entertainment.
Equipped with twin MTU engines, Wanderlust can reach a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph / 43 kph) and a cruising speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph), with a nautical range of 5,800 miles (6,674 miles / 10,741 km).
Designed as a sports activity vessel (SAV), the 280-foot (85.3-meter) explorer features a striking exterior design signed off by well-known designer Espen Øino. It boasts an imposing profile and a high-performance aluminum hull, but the shipyard has made some modifications to its exterior compared to its predecessor, the Bold, which featured a military, utilitarian aesthetic.
Interior design was penned by Vain Interiors and is as remarkable as the exterior. The uncompromised luxury inside Wanderlust certainly makes it stand out from the crowd. Thanks to the impressive 36-foot (11-meter) beam, the superyacht boasts a generous interior that offers accommodation for up to 12 overnight guests in eight cabins, as well as lavish seating areas. Excellent service onboard is guaranteed, considering 21 crew members will be there to cater to their needs.
An entire private deck is reserved for the owner, and besides the luxurious cabin with en-suite bathroom and private office, they will be able to enjoy a winter garden with floor-to-ceiling glass that slides away and turns the space into an open-air shaded terrace, as well as a private lounge and dining area. The rest of the guest suites, located on the main deck, are equally lavish and comfortable, finished in neutral tones with a contemporary aesthetic.
Wanderlust’s high-ceiling sky lounge is surrounded by a glass band and features an interactive ceiling that creates a zen-like atmosphere and a ginormous screen that can stream video from the dolphin cam in the bow.
Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of experiences onboard Wanderlust, as the yacht features a superb glass-fronted jacuzzi and alfresco dining space on the sundeck, a generous sun lounge, a bar and barbeque on the upper deck, an outdoor cinema on the main deck, as well as a fully-equipped gym. Dramatic underwater lights will create a beautiful atmosphere for beautiful nights under the stars.
Wanderlust’s 4,305-square-foot (400 square-meter) aft deck can house tenders up to 50 feet (15 meters) for those moments when guests want to enjoy some water adventures. The yacht’s sides fold down to offer uninterrupted views of the surroundings and create more space for relaxation and entertainment.
Equipped with twin MTU engines, Wanderlust can reach a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph / 43 kph) and a cruising speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph), with a nautical range of 5,800 miles (6,674 miles / 10,741 km).