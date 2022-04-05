Silver Trek Adventure Trailer Packs Everything, Comes With Surprising Capabilities

You don’t need a big RV to enjoy life away from civilization, but you still need to pack a lot of things for your comfort and safety. An adventure trailer might not be on your radar, but this one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is an interesting proposition. It packs everything you need for two people on an off-grid adventure while also being incredibly compact.
The new craze for off-grid adventures has seen a lot of people buying RVs and trailers and going away from civilization. The RV industry reported record production figures in the past year, but also huge backlogs. That’s why finding a good rig on an auction site can be your best chance to start your adventure right away and for little money.
When it comes to choosing a camper, people think that bigger is always better. It’s true, the more you can pack inside, the better your experience will be. But some people soon discover that big equals cumbersome and difficult to maneuver so it’s not for everybody. That’s why an adventure trailer might be all you need to pack everything and go on that adventure trip you dreamed of.
The one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer looks as good as new even though it was built in 2010. Also, it has a peculiar look, but don’t be fooled by appearances, as it’s still a competent camper. Despite the barebones look, it can sleep two and packs most of the amenities you’d find in bigger camper vans. It has a Body Armor platform tent, complete with an expandable awning, and features incredible amenities like a hot water system and solar panels to power everything while away from civilization.
The solar panels charge a couple of onboard batteries and the inverter can power everything, including the integrated refrigerator/freezer mounted on an extendable rack. There are enough storage containers, as well as three water reservoirs. Being such a compact trailer, you’ll excuse the lack of a kitchenette. Nevertheless, the trailer comes with a propane tank, so you can pack a stove in one of the containers and you’re good to go.
This is selling under the name of Silver Trek Adventure Trailer on Bring a Trailer, although it looks more like a DIY rig. It’s nevertheless quite interesting, and being sold with no reserve, it could be quite affordable. At the moment of writing, it registered one bid for $3,000, with seven days left to bid.
When it comes to choosing a camper, people think that bigger is always better. It’s true, the more you can pack inside, the better your experience will be. But some people soon discover that big equals cumbersome and difficult to maneuver so it’s not for everybody. That’s why an adventure trailer might be all you need to pack everything and go on that adventure trip you dreamed of.
The one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer looks as good as new even though it was built in 2010. Also, it has a peculiar look, but don’t be fooled by appearances, as it’s still a competent camper. Despite the barebones look, it can sleep two and packs most of the amenities you’d find in bigger camper vans. It has a Body Armor platform tent, complete with an expandable awning, and features incredible amenities like a hot water system and solar panels to power everything while away from civilization.
The solar panels charge a couple of onboard batteries and the inverter can power everything, including the integrated refrigerator/freezer mounted on an extendable rack. There are enough storage containers, as well as three water reservoirs. Being such a compact trailer, you’ll excuse the lack of a kitchenette. Nevertheless, the trailer comes with a propane tank, so you can pack a stove in one of the containers and you’re good to go.
This is selling under the name of Silver Trek Adventure Trailer on Bring a Trailer, although it looks more like a DIY rig. It’s nevertheless quite interesting, and being sold with no reserve, it could be quite affordable. At the moment of writing, it registered one bid for $3,000, with seven days left to bid.